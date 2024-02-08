Kumail Nanjiani Talks About His 'Untenable' Anxiety, Calls It 'A Constant Thing'

Photo: Instagram/@kumailn

"Anxiety is a constant thing that you have to work on. Anxiety comes back, you have to know how to see it, understand it and deal with it," said the actor-comedian.

Those who suffer from anxiety know how consuming it is; the fact that around the world it is still seen as a taboo is heartbreaking. It takes a great amount of courage to seek therapy for anxiety and other mental health disorders like depression, and then come out in the open to talk about it and raise awareness. In an attempt to normalise them, celebrities often talk about their own health issues. Kumail Nanjiani did that recently.

The stand-up comedian and actor candidly confessed that he has been dealing with "untenable" anxiety for many years now. He recently appeared on the 'Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum' podcast, wherein he said that being an actor and comedian led to a great amount of stress and anxiety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn)

"I do have anxiety and it has been an issue for many, many years. It was a few years ago where I realised this is untenable, this is too much anxiety. I realised I had associated work with stress and nerves, and anxiety," the 45-year-old said on the podcast. He admitted that stand up comedy caused immense anxiety, wherein he would just smoke cigarettes before going on the stage; his heart would race.

TRENDING NOW

"I sort of associated that body feeling with my work and it was really hard for [wife Emily V Gordon], and it was really hard for me and my work suffered." Nanjiani then considered seeking therapy. "I started seeing a therapist and learned the ways to really let things go and, I've realised when I'm relaxed, I'm better at my job, I'm better at acting, I'm better at stand-up, I'm a better husband, all that stuff," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn)

The actor also talked about his 2021 Marvel film 'Eternals' that also caused his mental health to decline. "The reviews were really bad. I was too aware of it. I was reading every review. I was checking too much. This thing had become too much in my head. This was also right after the pandemic so we're coming out after this crazy thing and I'm like okay this is going to be the coming out party. I worked hard for this."

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn)

He added that he meditates every day and has realised he will always kind of struggle and will always have to manage his mental health. "Anxiety is a constant thing that you have to work on. Anxiety comes back, you have to know how to see it, understand it and deal with it."