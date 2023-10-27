Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Opens Up About His Battle With Depression, Recalls His First Anxiety Attack

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar talks about his first anxiety attack at Nita Ambani's NMACC launch in Mumbai.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, actor-turned-director Karan Johar opened up about his battle with depression and anxiety attacks. The filmmaker revealed that he had to face a major depressive episode as recently as in April during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch.

On Thursday, Karan Johar launched the eighth season of his famous chat show Koffee With Karan, with real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the couch. The episode caught the eyes of the viewers when Deepika, who has always stood up for mental health issues, and problems, opened up about her story of dealing with depression episodes, leading to Karan opening up about his own struggles.

Karan Johar: 'Had a Depressive Episode During NMACC Launch, Rushed Back Home And Wept In Bed'

While talking about the mental problems that Deepika Padukone was dealing with, Karan recalled one incident when Deepika was traveling with him and Farhan Akhtar in a helicopter. "I saw Deepika break down in tears and cry in front of me for the whole journey. I remember holding her hand right through. She just cried, I looked and thought 'I don't even know how this feels' till it happened to me," Karan said as Ranveer gave a shocked expression.

Karan then went on to explain his story of dealing with mental breakdowns and major anxiety episodes.

What Happened at NMACC Launch?

[caption id="attachment_1025125" align="alignnone" width="300"] Karan Johar at NMACC event.[/caption]

At the hit chat show, host Karan Johar (KJ0) revealed what might have triggered his anxiety issues on the night of NMACC lunch. "I think there were three tough years of the pandemic and there was trolling and I didn't realize that I was trying to be tough and resilient and brush things under the carpet." He then recalled the NMACC episode. "The legit attack I had was at the NMACC launch," he said as Ranveer exclaimed, "What?"

"I remember Varun (Dhawan) was staring at me. I was sweating, I didn't even realize it. He came to me, held my hand, and asked 'Are you okay?' And my hands were shaking." Ranveer reminded him that they even met that night.

Karan added that he thought that he was getting a heart attack, and started doing breathing exercises. "Varun took me to a room and made me do some breathing exercises. I got out of my long and elaborate jacket and I left in half an hour. I just went to my bed and I wept. I just cried and I didn't know why I was crying." After this episode, Karan consulted his psychologist, who put him on medication.

In the show, Deepika also detailed how the help of the close ones helps when you are battling with this silent mental killer. She explained how Ranveer stood by her side patiently through it all, even as he felt 'helpless'.

Karan Johar's Mental Health Revelation on Koffee With Karan Sparks Important Conversation

[caption id="attachment_1025147" align="alignnone" width="300"] Koffee With Karan 8[/caption]

This special episode has not only helped us understand what the actor-cum-director went through when he was battling depression and anxiety together but has also highlighted the importance of talking about the issue and making it less stereotypical. Let's understand the condition in detail and know from the experts about what affects the mental stability of an actor.

There are many factors that can affect the mental stability of an actor. Some of the most common include:

Stress caused by the pressure to perform better in the industry is one of the major causes of depression and trigger factors behind anxiety issues. Constant criticisms by critics, fans, and even their own colleagues can often contribute to disturbed mental peace. This can be very difficult to deal with, especially for young actors who are still developing their self-esteem. Public scrutiny is another factor. The actors are always publicly exposed. This can be extremely overwhelming, especially for actors who are not used to being famous.

What Does Depression Look Like?

The answer can differ from person to person who is dealing with the condition. First, it doesn't look anything abnormal till the time you understand and start recognizing the red flags. Some of them can be isolation, constant breakdowns, etc. We reached out to experts to tell us how one can recognize the condition and what one should do after that. Here is what the experts have to say:

What Is Anxiety: Understanding the Most Unknown Trigger Factors

Here is a list of some of the most underrated trigger factors of depression that one should never ignore at any cost:

Stressful life events Financial problems Medical conditions such as thyroid problems or heart disease, can trigger anxiety attacks. Too much of Caffeine and alcohol intake. Traumatic experiences Lack of sleep

You now know what depression looks like, now what? What happens after this is the most crucial part that requires guidance from the experts.

How To Cope With Depression And Anxiety Attacks

Everything comes after you understand the importance of accepting that you are going through something that is not helping your body and that it requires immediate attention. Not all mental health issues make you a mental patient. Here are some methods explained by the experts to cope with depression and anxiety attacks:

Identify your triggers Try adding new elements to your life (Go out, mix with people, go out shopping, try to avoid isolation) Relaxation therapies Exercises that can help reduce stress and anxiety. Effective therapies

If you are struggling with anxiety attacks, please know that you are not alone. There is help available. Talk to your doctor or a mental health professional about your symptoms. They can help you to develop a treatment plan that is right for you.

"Depression and anxiety are like waves. They will come and they will go. But you will always be the ocean."

