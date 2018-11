Guava is loaded with vitamin C and can help you to enhance your immunity and overall well-being. It is jam-packed with dietary fibre and can help you to take care of your heart. It is rich in potassium and can help you to lower your blood pressure. It is high in fibre and low in calories and can help you to battle the bulge. Furthermore, it can also be beneficial for diabetics. Since Fibre can lower blood sugar levels and it can also keep constipation at bay, which is a common problem faced by diabetics. According to a study, guava can help you to manage your blood sugar levels. Here, we tell you can keep your blood sugar levels in check with guava.

It is a low glycaemic index: Glycaemic index can be termed as a value assigned to foods (carbohydrate), on how slowly or quickly they can affect your blood glucose levels. Guava can be slowly digested, absorbed and cause a slower rise in your blood glucose.

Glycaemic index can be termed as a value assigned to foods (carbohydrate), on how slowly or quickly they can affect your blood glucose levels. Guava can be slowly digested, absorbed and cause a slower rise in your blood glucose. It is a low-calorie food: Diabetes can induce weight gain. So, if you have low-calorie fruits like guava then you will be able to keep your weight in check. Include it in your diet today. But, you should keep in mind that you should eat it only in the amount told to you by your expert. Don’t go overboard.