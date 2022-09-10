World First Aid Day 2022: Why First Aid Education Is Important For Everyone?

Dr Vikrant Shah shares the importance of quality first aid education for everyone.

World First Aid Day 2022: Are you aware of first aid basics? First aid knowledge will allow you to assist people injured in an accident or any other emergency until help arrives. First aid skills can be used at schools, workplaces, on roads, or while travelling long distances to manage injuries temporarily. In addition, first aid training is beneficial for the community as it is life-saving. Read on to know more about the advantages of basic first aid training.

First aid is immediate medical attention to save one's life, prevent a situation from worsening or help someone recover more quickly from trauma. An injured or sick person may be unable to hang on till the doctor arrives, so if anyone knows first aid, it can be a boon for others facing any issues. Those giving first aid can also inform the doctors about the situation when they fully understand it.

Dr Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist, and infectious disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur, shares the importance of quality first aid education to everyone.

This Is Why First Aid Is Essential:

It can aid in faster recovery: First aid will help to stabilize one's condition until the person receives further treatment. It is a great sense of safety; everyone should be trained for it. One will be more confident while dealing with emergencies without panicking. In an emergency where the victim is bleeding excessively, you must act quickly to stop the bleeding and save the victim's life as a responder. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is life-preserving: It is an emergency procedure performed when the heart stops beating in case of near drowning or a heart attack. CPR can increase the chances of survival from cardiac arrest when served immediately after an emergency. It helps with pain management: One can suffer from immense pain due to injuries, accidents, or infections. Hence, someone who knows first aid can provide that immediate pain relief. First aid will involve giving medicine, a cold pack, pouring cold water over a burn, and so on. It can be beneficial in infection prevention: In case of an injury, first aid should be appropriately done. For example, the help of supplies such as bandages, clean water, soap, and petroleum jelly, promotes healing and avoids infection. It can help an unconscious victim: First aid helps the victim with assistance to the victim faster, improving the chances of survival. So, get yourself trained now!