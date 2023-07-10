Know The Difference Between Iron Deficiency And Thalassemia

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Often, patients with iron deficiency anaemia do not respond to iron supplementation treatment and might go months with little or no progress in anaemia. This can turn out if the dose is too low or due to missed doses. However, suppose there are no improvements even after adjusting the dosage and taking the supplement as directed by the doctors. In that case, it may mean that the body is not riveting iron correctly or that the anaemia is due to thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder. Here is the difference between iron deficiency and thalassemia, explained by Dr Preeti Kabra, Chief of Lab, Neuberg Diagnostics.
Thalassemia produces less haemoglobin, a protein that's a vital part of red blood cells, than it is supposed to, causing anaemia. This is called hemolytic anaemia. This is a condition where the body lacks sufficient haemoglobin to carry enough oxygen to tissues. As an outcome, you may frequently feel weak or tired. The patients who take thalassemia are also referred to as having the thalassemia trait, which is sometimes misjudged as having iron deficiency anaemia.
The lab values are very alike in iron deficiency and thalassemia traits. At the first glimpse of the complete blood count (CBC), haemoglobin will be low. At this point, anaemia and the fact that the corpuscular volume (MCV), or the extent of the red blood cells, is lacking. Patients with these changes in CBC have iron deficiency anaemia. Testing for iron deficiency can be tricky. The iron level is determined by diet. If a patient goes for the testing in the morning without eating anything, their iron level may be low as they have not yet eaten anything with iron. A more proficient test is the ferritin level, which measures the body's iron level.
