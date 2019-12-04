The common cold is basically a viral infection of the upper respiratory tract. Though it is totally harmless, this condition can make you feel terrible. You recover within a week to 10 days. But during those 10 days, you may experience a runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, congestion, headaches, dull body ache, sneezing, low-grade fever and a general feeling of being sick. The common cold is a very common disease and the symptoms of this condition are very familiar to everyone. Some of these symptoms are sneezing, runny nose, fever, stuffy nose to name a few. These symptoms