Along with your expert's medication these natural hacks like drinking barley water, can help you to deal with measles. © Shutterstock

Measles, or rubella, can be termed as a viral infection of your respiratory system. Measles spreads through contact with infected mucus and saliva. If an infected person sneezes or coughs, he/ she can release the infection into the air. For several hours, the measles virus can live on surfaces. Anyone who comes in close proximity can get infected as the infected particles tend to spread in the air and settle on surfaces. Also, if you drink from an infected person’s glass or share his/her utensils you may be at the risk of it.

If you have measles you may exhibit symptoms like fever, cough, red eyes, muscle pain, sore throat, runny nose and so on. Complications associated with it include ear infection, diarrhoea and decrease in your blood platelets. Along with vaccination, your doctor may prescribe you medication. Furthermore, you can also try these natural hacks.

Olive leaf

It has antimicrobial and antiviral properties that kill the virus that causes measles. It also aids in the healing process as it is a natural antibiotic with antioxidant effects. You can grind 4-5 olive leaves and apply it on the affected area. Later, you can wash it off.

Barley

It is jam-packed with antioxidants, vitamin C and minerals and can help you to speed up your healing process. Mix some barley into the water and boil it. Let it simmer and after the mixture reduces to half strain the mixture and cool it. You can add sugar and salt (optional) drink it.

Coconut water

It is abundant in antioxidants and can help you to eliminate the toxins from your body and can aid a speedy recovery from measles. Drinking coconut water can help you to stay hydrated and energize you.

Bitter gourd

It is loaded with vitamins, antioxidants and potassium and can speed up your healing process. You can drink bitter gourd juice and you will notice the difference soon.