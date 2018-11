A condition where your lymph nodes (called tonsils) which are located at the back of your throat are sore and swollen can be termed as tonsillitis. It is a common infection and you may suffer it at any age. Though tonsillitis is more common among children and that excruciating pain can rob their peace.

Do you know tonsils defend your body against various disease-causing microbes? To prevent the entry of these infectious microorganisms into your body through the mouth, they produce white blood cells. But, sometimes your tonsils can also become vulnerable to them, and this can cause inflammation and swelling and result in tonsillitis. Even a common cold or even strep throat can lead to tonsillitis.

If you have tonsillitis, you may exhibit symptoms like fever, chills, scratchy voice, headache, a stiff neck, loss of appetite, bad breath and so on. It can hamper your quality of life. So, just visit your expert who will tell you how to deal with it. Also, you can opt for these natural remedies and can easily manage your tonsillitis.