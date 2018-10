October heat can take a toll on your health. “Mumbaikars are currently experiencing ‘October Heat’ as rising temperatures have turned the city into a furnace. According to weather forecast agencies, the temperature is expected to remain high during the week. With rising temperatures and poor air quality in the city, there is increased risk of infections, lesser stamina, dehydration and bevy of other issues. Here are a few tips to keep in mind beat the heat effectively,” says Dr Paritosh Baghel, Consultant Physician at SL Raheja Hospital. He gives some vital tips here.

Hydrate: The importance of drinking a good amount of water in a day cannot be stressed upon enough, and more so during this heat; adequate hydration is crucial.

The importance of drinking a good amount of water in a day cannot be stressed upon enough, and more so during this heat; adequate hydration is crucial. Keep sweat at bay: For many of us, sweat-inducing humidity is the worst part of October Heat. Even if you don’t sweat excessively, you keep sweat under control with a few tricks, like applying antiperspirant at night so it works more effectively. Use of antiperspirants should be with caution, especially amongst the elderly.

For many of us, sweat-inducing humidity is the worst part of October Heat. Even if you don’t sweat excessively, you keep sweat under control with a few tricks, like applying antiperspirant at night so it works more effectively. Use of antiperspirants should be with caution, especially amongst the elderly. Swim your way to being cool: Take a dip at your local gym or at a public pool, there’s nothing better than a cold swim and shower, on a day when it is too hot. Twice a day is advisable, if not, once during the day is a must.

Take a dip at your local gym or at a public pool, there’s nothing better than a cold swim and shower, on a day when it is too hot. Twice a day is advisable, if not, once during the day is a must. Eat cool, stay cool: Consume foods that cool your internal systems; home-made frozen fruit juices are the best. Go for sweet and ripe fruits, fresh veggies, and foods that are bitter or astringent. Fruits like watermelons and sweet limes are perfect for this scorching weather, whereas apples are excellent for winters.

Consume foods that cool your internal systems; home-made frozen fruit juices are the best. Go for sweet and ripe fruits, fresh veggies, and foods that are bitter or astringent. Fruits like watermelons and sweet limes are perfect for this scorching weather, whereas apples are excellent for winters. Breathing exercises and meditation: practice pranayama or breathing exercises, these will not only bring down your body temperature, but will help alleviate Anxiety and mood swings. Meditate to cool your mind and do breathing exercises to aid relaxation.

practice pranayama or breathing exercises, these will not only bring down your body temperature, but will help alleviate Anxiety and mood swings. Meditate to cool your mind and do breathing exercises to aid relaxation. Dress light and breezy: It is important to wear light materials like cotton and linen; these should be loose fitting, allowing your skin to breath. It is preferable to wear light pastel shades like Yellows and Whites, so that heat is deflected, unlike dark colors.

It is important to wear light materials like cotton and linen; these should be loose fitting, allowing your skin to breath. It is preferable to wear light pastel shades like Yellows and Whites, so that heat is deflected, unlike dark colors. Sun protection: It is of utmost importance to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays of the Sun. Make sure you invest in a sunscreen that is at least 50 SPF. This should be applied 1.5-2 hrs before stepping out and should be re-applied every 2 hrs after that. Carry an umbrella or a cap while stepping outdoors, to block direct Sun rays. Avoid venturing out between 12 noon to 4:00 pm.