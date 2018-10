As per a Lancet study, heart diseases caused around 2.1 million deaths in India. “High levels of non-HDL cholesterol, which includes various components of bad cholesterol, triglycerides and others, remain the major risk factor for incidence of heart diseases in the country. In Delhi, recent studies have reported that high cholesterol is present in 25–30% of urban and 15–20% rural subjects,” says DrT S Kler, Chairman, PSRI Heart Institute, Delhi. He also recommends some dietary changes.

Nationally, study indicates that 41% patients have low levels of good cholesterol in India, while a greater patient population, around 71%, suffer from high LDL cholesterol levels. The most common dyslipidemia or unhealthy levels of fat in Indian population are borderline high LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol and high triglycerides.

There are several myths surrounding cholesterol which cloud our understanding about the condition and heart diseases. Within our bodies, there are 2 main types of cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). LDL, often referred to as the “bad cholesterol,” makes up most of the body’s cholesterol, and when levels are high, it can lead to plaque build-ups in the arteries, resulting in heart disease and stroke.

These changes in your diet and lifestyle can reduce cholesterol and improve your heart health.

Eat heart-healthy foods