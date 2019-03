Tofu is mostly used by people who do not eat meat to meet their requirements of protein. There are various benefits of this soy product, as it prevents you from heart diseases and can be used by patients who are suffering from type 2 diabetes and other kidney problems which comes with diabetes. Also, it helps in treating diarrhoea, constipation and metabolic syndrome. However, there are some side effects of consuming this food which can cause sexual disruption in men, kidney stones, breast cancer and thyroid problems.