Prolonged inflammation can affect your overall health. It can affect your joints, internal organs, tissue and cells. Also, chronic inflammation can lead to heart diseases, cancer and stroke. Studies have mentioned that if you experience inflammation during your middle-age, you are more likely to develop cognitive issues as you age. Some of the symptoms of this condition are joint pain or stiffness along with exhaustion. If you are looking to reduce your inflammation, include foods such as berries, nuts, apples, broccoli and others as these can lower your inflammation.