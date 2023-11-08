Know About These 8 Myths Associated With Benign Prostate Conditions

While some treatments for prostate conditions can impact sexual function, it is not inevitable. (Photo: Freepik)

Did you know that not all prostate symptoms indicate a serious problem? Some urinary symptoms can be attributed to other factors, such as urinary tract infections or bladder issues.

In the male reproductive system, the prostate is a small, walnut-sized gland that can become a topic of concern for men as they age. One often associates prostate-related problems with cancer, but benign prostate conditions -- such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) -- are common, and often misunderstood. Dr Niti Krishna Raizada, senior director, medical oncology and hemato-oncology at Fortis Hospitals, Richmond Road, Bangalore says there are numerous myths and misconceptions surrounding these conditions that can cause unnecessary anxiety and confusion.

The expert debunks some of the common myths surrounding benign prostate conditions; read on.

Myth 1: All prostate enlargement is cancer

Fact: This is one of the most prevalent myths. In reality, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a non-cancerous condition characterised by the enlargement of the prostate gland. BPH is common among aging men and is not associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer. While BPH can cause urinary symptoms, it is not a malignancy.

Myth 2: Only older men experience benign prostate conditions

Fact: While it is true that the risk of developing BPH increases with age, younger men can also be affected. Some men may experience symptoms of BPH in their 40s or even earlier. Although its prevalence rises with age, it is not exclusive to older individuals.

Myth 3: Benign prostate conditions don't require treatment

Fact: Some men believe that benign prostate conditions do not require treatment, as they are non-cancerous. While these conditions are not life-threatening, they can significantly impact a man's quality of life. Symptoms such as urinary frequency, urgency, weak urine flow, and nocturia can be bothersome and disruptive. Treatment options are available to alleviate these symptoms.

Myth 4: Surgery is the only solution

Fact: For BPH, there are various treatment approaches available. These range from lifestyle modifications to medications and minimally invasive procedures. Surgery is typically considered when other treatments have failed or in severe cases. Many men with BPH can effectively manage their symptoms without surgery.

Myth 5: Sexual dysfunction is inevitable with prostate conditions

Fact: Many fear prostate conditions will lead to erectile dysfunction or reduced sexual desire. While some treatments for prostate conditions can impact sexual function, it is not inevitable. With appropriate management, most men can preserve their sexual health while addressing their prostate issues.

Myth 6: All prostate symptoms are a cause for concern

Fact: Not all prostate symptoms indicate a serious problem. Some urinary symptoms can be attributed to other factors, such as urinary tract infections or bladder issues. While it's essential to consult a healthcare provider when experiencing new or bothersome symptoms, not all of them are indicative of prostate conditions or cancer.

Myth 7: Prostate conditions are inevitable

Fact: While the risk increases with age, not all men will experience symptoms or require treatment for BPH. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise, can help reduce the risk and severity of these conditions.

Myth 8: Only medications can relieve prostate symptoms

Fact: While medications are commonly prescribed to alleviate BPH symptoms, there are other effective non-pharmacological approaches. Dietary modifications, exercise, and avoiding caffeine and alcohol can help improve urinary symptoms. Minimally invasive procedures and surgical options are also available for those who do not respond well to medication.