People those who suffer from migraine attack they might predict the occurrence of the attack as it is very painful. But definitely, they do not know about the four phases of a migraine attack. Migraine attack causes throbbing pain on one side of the head. And it involves extreme sensitivity towards sound and light. A migraine attack is also accompanied by nausea and vomiting. The pain can last from several hours to several days. However, here we are going to discuss about the four stages of a migraine attack and their symptoms.

A migraine attack is divided into four stages which include prodrome, aura, headache and postdrome. In fact, these stages help a person to distinguish between a migraine attack and a headache.

Prodrome (Phase 1)

Just an hour before the actual migraine attack sets in this stage occurs. At times, days before the migraine attack this stage can also begin. This stage is also known as preheadache or as just the premonitory phase as it marks the beginning of the attack. However, not every migraine attack begins at this stage. Some of the common symptoms of this phase are excessive irritability, specific food cravings, extreme sleepiness, thirst, unusually energetic or depressed and the feeling of having to urinate more often.

Aura (Phase 2)

This is the second phase of a migraine attack when strange feelings begin to occur. Basically, the aura stage accompanies a headache. The common symptoms of this phase are skin sensitivity, vision changes, communication difficulty, vision changes and hallucination, etc.

A headache (Phase 3)

During this stage there occurs a pain on one or both sides of your head. It can last up to a maximum 3 days and sometimes more than that in rare cases. In fact, during this stage, the headache can shift from one side of the head to the other. However, the intensity of the pain varies from person to person. The common symptoms of this phase sensitivity towards light, sound and smell, throbbing pain, nausea, etc.

Postdrome (Stage 4)

The fourth stage of migraine attack is also referred to as the post-migraine phase or the migraine hangover. It happens to almost among 80 per cent of the people who suffer from migraine attacks. Few common symptoms of this phase are confusion, sluggishness, head pain and extreme tiredness.