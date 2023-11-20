Know About The 10-3-2-1 Sleep Technique That Can Change Your Life

If you are someone who struggles to go to sleep every night for various reasons and distractions, know that you have to follow a certain discipline before and during snooze hours.

Sleep is an essential component of life. Sleep disturbances and not getting at least 7 hours of sleep every night can impact health negatively. Also, disturbing your circadian rhythm can affect your quality of life and disturb you emotionally, mentally as well as physically. Which is why, doctors insist that one must prioritise their sleep and clock in those solid hours at night.

Throwing more light on this, nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor said the 10-3-2-1 technique is an "all-encompassing approach to elevate your bedtime routine" and ensure a night of "deep, rejuvenating rest". Calling it a "transformative journey to unparalleled sleep", the expert explained in an Instagram post that each of the numbers denotes something that you ought to follow before bedtime. Read on.

10: Initiate your sleep preparation by bidding adieu to caffeine a solid 10 hours before bedtime, wrote Kapoor. This crucial step allows your body to naturally unwind, steering clear of stimulants that might disrupt your sleep.

3: According to the expert, you must "pamper your digestive system" with a 3-hour window free from food and alcohol, as this will allow your body to prioritise essential nighttime processes, setting the stage for a more tranquil rest.

2: Next thing to do would be to "transition into tranquility by declaring a cease-fire on work-related activities 2 hours before bedtime". "Disconnecting from the demands of the day provides your mind with the space to relax and ease into a more serene state," said the expert.

1: And finally, power down screens and immerse yourself in calming activities, signalling to your brain that it is time to unwind. "This screen-free hour before bed promotes the natural release of melatonin, vital for a deep and rejuvenating sleep," she explained.

The nutritionist added that one can consume a cup of soothing herbal tea during their digital-detox hour to further enhance relaxation and prepare the body for a peaceful night's sleep.

