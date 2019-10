Xanthelasma is a medical condition in which yellowish pimple-type bumps develop around the eye are, especially on the upper lids and inner-corners of eyes. These bumps look like as if they have pus filled inside them or a yellow-coloured fluid. However, it’s nothing but cholesterol deposit under the skin. The condition usually indicates the higher levels of cholesterol, rather bad cholesterol within the body. And thus, an important health indicator.

Causes of cholesterol deposit

These bumps are usually not harmful, and an eye doctor can help you get rid of them of them. But experts suggest that they are crucial indicator of person’s physical health. As these are caused by higher levels of cholesterol, they should be a warning sign that you may be at a risk of getting a heart ailment. So, don’t ignore the condition and visit your doctor as soon as you notice any patches.

Who’s at the risk of getting cholesterol deposit?

It’s common among women than men and it happens during middle or old age. When it appears, make sure you get your blood tests done. Apart from cholesterol levels, it could also happen because of genetics, problems with liver, diabetes or any other health issue.

It has also been found that the condition is common among Asian and Mediterranean people. If you are a smoker, or obese, you are at the risk of getting cholesterol deposit. Abnormal high level of cholesterol, prevailing health issues like diabetes and high blood pressure can also cause these cholesterol patches on your eyelids.

Treatment for cholesterol deposit

While contemplating about its treatment, be aware that these patches do not disappear on their own. They may remain same or grow in size over time. Though, they might not be impacting your health directly, they are just embarrassing to look at. There might be some scars left after the removal or discolouration of the skin as side-effects.

There are laser treatment, chemical-peels, Cryotherapy (freezing of Xanthelasma) and some drugs that can help treat this medical condition. Your physician, after having a look at it, can suggest the most suitable treatment for the condition.

Natural remedies to treat cholesterol deposit

The best idea to prevent the risk of getting Xanthelasma is to control your cholesterol levels. Lifestyle changes and healthy can aid in doing so. Moreover, your doctor will anyway prescribe you medication if you are cholesterol levels are found to be high.

As mentioned, Xanthelasma you either have to opt for a medical treatment to treat this condition or you may try some effective home remedies. There are many home remedies that you can try if you want to get rid of these yellow patches, naturally.

Garlic

Garlic is effective in treating this condition. It has been seen that garlic also helps in lowering the cholesterol levels when consumed. Therefore, it reduces the size and appearance of bumps when applied topically. It’s a rich source of soluble sulphur and active ingredients like enzymes. These helps in flattening of the bumps. Just cut a piece into two and rub it gently over the patches. You might feel a slight tingling sensation, but that’s normal. Repeating this for few days may show positive results. Do not leave it on for long, wash after few minutes.

Onion juice

Just like garlic, onion is also rich in sulphur and acids. These acids help in skin rejuvenation and can flatten cholesterol deposits. Extract the juice and dab on some of it before going to bed. Wash it off with normal water in morning to see results.

Banana peel

Fresh banana peels are packed with anti-oxidants that can help break these deposits. Take out small pieces of peel and leave them over the bumps overnight. This remedy may help you recover from the condition without any scars and side effects.

Castor oil

Castor oil is a rich source of an acid called ricinoleic acid. When applied on cholesterol patches, the oil gets absorbed by the skin and helps in shrinking these patches. Applying it regularly for 10 minutes can show effective results. It’s more effective for smaller patches, at the onset of the condition.

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds have healing properties and thus can be an effective remedy in treating xanthelasma. Regular use of this remedy has proven results of reducing the size of the bumps. You can soak these seeds overnight and drink the water next morning, this can help in bring down the cholesterol levels.

Teabags

Let the teabag cool down after you have used it, you may want to refrigerate it for few minutes. Apply it on eyes for five to ten minutes. It’s not only relating, its anti-oxidants help in rejuvenating the skin and turn around the skin damage. Just be consistent in whatever remedy you choose.