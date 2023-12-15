Knee Replacement Surgeries: Doctor Explains How Mako Robots Are Revolutionizing Healthcare

Dr Subhash Jangid, Director, Bone and Joint Institute, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram elaborates further on Mako robots and their role in revolutionizing knee surgeries.

Integrating robotics into orthopedic healthcare embodies a transformative paradigm shift driven by technological advancements. Robotics redefines precision in orthopedic surgery through advanced imaging and real-time feedback, resulting in minimized disruption to normal tissues and faster recovery. Several robotic systems have emerged as game-changer in orthopedic surgery, the best of them being MAKO. It is the most advanced robot in joint replacement surgeries.

What Are The Benefits Of Mako Robots In Knee Replacement Surgeries?

Advanced imaging and real-time feedback assist surgeons in precise bone preparation and implant positioning, resulting in improved alignment and joint function. Its haptic feedback mechanism aids in accurate bone resection and prevents injury to surrounding structures. Doctor spoke to TheHealthsite.com and said,

"MAKO utilizes computed tomography (CT) scans to create patient-specific 3D models. Surgeons plan implant placement virtually before actual surgery, ensuring optimal alignment and component positioning. The robotic arm is guided by the surgical plan in the operating room and provides haptic feedback to prevent excessive bone resection. Surgeons retain control while benefiting from enhanced accuracy."

One of the challenges with conventional surgery is that surgical accuracy is mostly gross and measurements are not accurate. With the help of MAKO robotic technology, surgeons can replicate exact and precise bone cuts (up to 0.5 mm) for patients each and every time, first on a virtual 3D model and then in the operating room. The technology enables us to know more about our patients than before and we are also able to sacrifice less native bone.

All About This Technology

Mako robots use 3D imaging technology to create a detailed, patient-specific preoperative plan. Surgeons can assess the patient's unique anatomy, identify the optimal implant size and alignment, and plan the surgery with greater precision. During surgery, the Mako robot assists the surgeon in executing the preoperative plan with the highest degree of accuracy. The robot provides real-time feedback about soft tissue tension in the joint, helping the surgeon to precisely balance the joint which is unique for every individual. Additionally, accurate implant placement is crucial for the long-term success of a joint replacement surgery. MAKO robotic assistance ensure that the implants are positioned correctly and joint is balanced precisely, which can lead to better long-term outcomes, reduced pain, and improved joint function.

Surgeons can tailor the surgery to the patient's unique anatomy and ligament tensions, optimizing the fit and alignment of the implant with the help of Mako robots that allow for a higher level of customization in knee replacement procedures. The precision of the Mako system often results in less trauma to surrounding tissues during surgery. By improving the accuracy of joint replacement surgeries (Hip, Kneeand Partial knee),

"Mako robots have the potential to enhance patient outcomes by "CUSTOM-TAILORED JOINT REPLACEMENT SURGERY."

Integrating Mako robots into orthopedic healthcare marks a watershed moment in the medical arena. Its precision, personalization, and minimally invasive approach reshape the landscape of orthopedic procedures, offering patients renewed hope and an enhanced quality of life with "CUSTOM-TAILORED" Joint Replacement surgeries.