Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery: Benefits, Myths, Common Patient Concerns And More

What do you think about robotic surgeries? An expert addresses common concerns patients have about robotic knee replacement surgery.

The popularity of robotic assisted surgeries (RAS), commonly called robotic surgeries, has increased immensely over the past few years. India is also seeing an increasing acceptance of robotic surgery among surgeons and patients, given its various benefits and advantages, as compared to conventional open and laparoscopic surgery. Among other benefits, robotic surgery offers faster recovery, less pain and discomfort, minimal blood loss, reduced risk of infection, greater precision, smaller and fewer scars. But there are still many misconceptions and myths about robotic surgery (for example robotic knee replacement surgery) that are stopping people from choosing this advanced procedure.

In a tete-a-tete with TheHealthSite, Dr. Samarth Arya, Consultant Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement & Robotic surgery, SPARSH Hospital, debunks some of the common myths about robotic knee replacement surgery as well as addresses common concerns patients have after the surgery.

Q. What is robotic knee replacement surgery? What are its benefits?

Robotic knee replacement surgery is a procedure where the damaged tissue of the knee joint is removed and replaced with an artificial joint with robotic assistance. Robotic assisted surgery offers better planning prior to surgery and greater precision with better alignment and joint balancing during the surgery. These lead to shorter recovery times and better patient outcomes.

Q. Misconceptions and myths about robotic joint surgery that you want to highlight.

Myth 1: Robotic joint replacement surgeries are prone to computer errors.

Fact: The surgeon operates along with the robot and hence it is known as robotic-assisted knee replacement. The robotic arm is always held by the surgeon. The robot also provides a virtual boundary called a haptic boundary which prevents the surgeon from inadvertently damaging the nerve, vessels, or vital soft tissue structures.

Myth 2: Robotic knee replacement surgery is a keyhole surgery.

Fact: The size of incision in robotic knee replacement surgery is more or less similar to conventional knee replacement surgery as the implants need to go in through the incision.

Myth 3: I might not be fit for a robotic knee replacement surgery.

Fact: Any patient who is fit for conventional knee replacement surgery is fit for robotic knee replacement surgery. The risk of medical complications in elderly patients is greatly reduced during robotic knee replacement surgery as there is no requirement of jigs.

Q. What are the common concerns patients have after robotic knee replacement?

Some patients think that they will have to give up most of their activities after robotic knee replacement surgery. Patients can continue with their routine activities after robotic knee replacement surgery. Many patients return to sporting activities as well.

Some are concerned that they cannot kneel or squat after robotic knee replacement surgery. With good rehabilitation and physiotherapy, patients regain most of their range of movements of the knee joint and can kneel or squat.

Q. How robotic surgery makes joint replacement easier to manage post-surgery?

Prior to the surgery, the patients undergo CT-scan of their knee joint which gives detailed information regarding the bony anatomy and aids in bone mapping. This helps in preparing a customised plan for each patient and deciding the size and type of implant required. During the surgery, the soft tissue tension is assessed, and minimal soft tissue release and bone resection is carried out. Because of this prior planning, the alignment of the implants and joints is assured in every case. This results in lesser pain and early mobilisation of the patient after the surgery and improves the long-term outcomes.