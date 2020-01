Knee pain is a common problem today among the elderly. It is the result of arthritis. Millions of people around the world suffer from this condition. But this can be revered with the right exercises. You may have thought that if you exercise with arthritis, it may adversely affect your health and make the pain worse. But this is not the case. The right exercises can provide relief from not only the debilitating pain but also the accompanying stiffness and swelling. It will increase your joint’s rage of motion and build the muscles that support the joint.

EXERCISES FOR KNEE-PAIN

Go in for low-impact exercises if you have knee arthritis. Let us take a look at a few exercises that you can do here. These are all easy exercises that you can do anywhere.

Half-squats will help

This will make the muscles of your thighs strong. It will also tone the gluteus. Just stand straight with your feet slightly apart. Stretch out your arms and bend your knees. Stop when you are in a half-sitting position. Your back must be straight. Hold the position for a few seconds and stand up. Repeat 15 times.

Walk a lot

This is a very good low-impact exercise for knee pain. It will make your bones and muscles strong and build endurance. But be sure to wear good walking shoes. Start slow and gradually build up speed and distance.

Try some aquatic exercises

This is, in fact, one of the best form of exercise for knee pain. Simply walking in a pool will also help. It will build muscles and make your knee more flexible.

Stretch your legs

This is an easy exercise that will also build your quadriceps. Just sit on the floor with both legs stretched out straight. Keep your hands on either side of your hips and your back straight. Bend one knee till you feel a stretching sensation. Hold this position for a few seconds. Slowly straighten your leg out straight. Repeat 15 times.

Things to keep in mind

Some pain is normal. You can use a heat pad before and after exercise for relief. This will also reduce stiffness. If pain is unbearable, consult a doctor. The most important thing to do here is start slow and increase pace gradually. Do only those exercises that you are comfortable doing. Soo, you will notice that the pain decreases.