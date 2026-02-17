Knee Pain In Your 30s Isn’t Normal: Here’s What Expert Say

An orthopedist warns that chronic knee pain in your thirties is not a normal part of ageing. Read on to understand what led to this prevalent issue in people over 30s which were once common in labourers or elderly.

Knee Pain In Your 30s Isn't Normal: There is a common myth that keeps coming back that once you hit thirty, your body naturally starts to fall apart. We may laugh about 'getting old' because our knees pop when we stand up or ache after a quick jog, but here is the bitter truth. Chronic knee pain in your thirties is not a normal part of ageing. Healthcare professionals flag that it is a symptom of our modern lifestyle that is often brushed off.

Expert Explains Causes Of Clicking Joints

In an exclusive interaction with the Healthsite, Dr. Ritesh Dang, Senior Consultant in Orthopedics at Yatharth Hospital, Model Town, New Delhi, states that previously knee wear and tear was typically diagnosed in heavy labourers or the elderly. But these days, the doctor sees a pattern in clinics with problems at both extremes. On one side is the office worker whose joints have become stiff because of long sitting hours. On the other side is the weekend runner who spends the week inactive and then all of a sudden he decides to run a half-marathon on Saturday. Which is more of a social media photo-op to flaunt being fitness freak. Both of them end up with inflamed tendons and clicking joints.

Talking about the causes of knee issues at this age, the orthopedist said that they aren't actually about the knee joint itself. In his words, "The knee is a hinge caught between the hip and the ankle. If your hips are tight from sitting eight hours a day, your knees have to rotate more than they were designed to. This creates a tracking issue, often called "Runner's Knee," where the kneecap doesn't slide smoothly.

"Weight also plays a massive role. Every kilogram of body weight puts about four times the pressure on your knees when you walk. If you are carrying even ten extra kilos, your knees feel as if they are dragging forty. Over time, that extra load thins out the cartilage, leading to early-onset osteoarthritis that shouldn't show up for another two decades."

Tips To Keep Knee Pain At Bay

Dr. Dang further notes that the good news is that your thirties are a prime time for "pre-hab", this mean that your body still has immense healing potential, but you have to be intentional. He advises focusing on your glutes and hamstrings as stronger glutes take the "braking" load off your quads and knees.

"Synovial fluid is the lubricant for your joint stiffness. It moves around between your joints when you move. If your work requires you to sit for long hours at a desk, better set a reminder to walk for two minutes every hour. Walking not only helps lubricate your joints, it eases the mental pressure as well," Dr. Dang said. "Often we do not pay much attention to our shoes. Wearing worn out shoes makes the knees collapse inward step after step. Pain is only a warning. It is not the end of your fitness goals. If you take care of the problem now, you will not spend the coming years complaining about bad knees."

