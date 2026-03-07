Knee pain in women: 5 early warning signs you should never ignore

Knee pain in women is often ignored until it worsens. Know the five early warning signs that may indicate underlying joint problems and when to seek medical advice.

Knee pain is a result of an underlying condition that is often disregarded by women for many years; many women associate knee pain with fatigue, age or "just a little too much work". Knee problems develop gradually and are hard to recognise until they become symptomatic, so it is important to identify any knee problems early to prevent problems later when it's hard to get help and have no mobility at some point in the future; thus, being aware of the following five common signs of knee problems is essential for women's health.

5 early warning signs of knee pain

According to Dr Rahul Modi, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Kapadia Hospital, here are the five common early warning signs of knee pain in women:

Recurrent Knee Pain

Recurrent knee pain is the first sign of a knee problem for many women; unfortunately, most women do not consider this to be a possible problem and therefore do not look for medical attention. Women regularly classify pain occurring intermittently as "normal" as due to fatigue, hormonal fluctuations, body weight changes or ageing; particularly when it is improved with rest and or medication. A recurring knee pain is not a common situation; this demonstrates that the cartilage is starting to deteriorate as well as that there are issues associated with the knee joint (the knee joint is stressed).

Difficulty Climbing Stairs or Rising from the Floor

Difficulty with climbing stairs and getting up off the floor is often seen by women long before their knees are diagnosed with a problem. The amount of weight transferred through the knee during stair climbing is 3-4 times greater than the amount transferred when walking on a flat surface. This implies that every time you are walking up and down the stairs, you will be putting pressure on the cartilages and ligaments and other adjacent soft tissues around your knees compared to when you are walking on a flat surface.

If you are feeling any kind of pain, swelling, and weakness during any of the aforementioned actions, then it is highly probable that the joint is either injured, inflamed, or has a problem.

Morning Stiffness for Longer than Face Value

Morning stiffness after waking can be attributed to "getting older" or "sleeping in the same position for too long"; however, anyone who has morning stiffness in one or both knees that lasts from 15 to 30 minutes should be on the lookout for signs of joint damage. This morning stiffness may be caused by joint inflammation, the initial symptoms of arthritis, and damage to the knee joint. At this time, your knees may be experiencing some mild swelling and/or clicking. If, on the other hand, you have stiffness in one or both of your knees every day when you wake up, you should seek medical advice from a healthcare professional.

Swelling After Normal Activities

Usually, mild swelling following physical activities is observed with some level of frequency.Swelling that is persistent or recurring indicates that there is an extended period of inflammation, and it is possible that there is a knee injury, damage to cartilages, and arthritis. Swelling of the knee following routine physical activities such as walking, climbing, and standing for long periods indicates that you have knee problems.Failure to address the swelling will lead to long-lasting pain, stiffness, limited movement, and instability of the knee joint area.

Moving Pain Between Knees

There is a common misconception among most people that pain moving to either side of the knee is simply due to fatigue or over-use. The pain that shifts back and forth between your knees without explanation may be due to an underlying condition like strain, wear and tear to the cartilage, or the beginning of inflammation. Female patients tend to put off seeing their doctor regarding these types of symptoms until they have developed into something that has negatively affected them due to their busy work schedules, child-rearing activities, and caring for elderly parents.

Recurring pain in one or both of your knees should be carefully evaluated by your physician so that if any type of long-term injury has occurred, it is documented.

Most people may write off their knee pain symptoms as just fatigue or simply "old age". Learning what these signs are as early as possible will give you greater chances of staying mobile, strong, free-moving, and in good quality of life.These all contribute greatly to maintaining a lifestyle in which you are able to participate in activities for many, many years.

