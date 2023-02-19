Knee Arthritis Severe Symptoms: Can You Treat Arthritis In Knee? Doctor Explains

Knee arthritis is an inflammation and deterioration of cartilage that are present where our bone joins. Cartilage is a connective tissue present in a form of a slippery coating that serves as a cushion and allows the knee to smoothly bend and straighten. It exists in different types throughout our joints, bones, spine, lungs, ears, and nose. When this articulate cartilage wears away, the space between two bones gets narrowed down and the bones start to touch and eventually rub each other. This causes inflammation, severe pain, and difficulty in moving. The cartilage can reduce because of multiple factors such as an injury, repetitive joint use, low bone density, muscle weakness, joint laxity age, infection, inflammation, or arthritis. Let's understand more about knee arthritis from Dr Ashwani Maichand, Director, Department of Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi.

Who Is More Prone To Knee Arthritis?

As a person ages, the articulate cartilage protecting and covering the knee joint wears out and becomes weak, eventually exposing the bone, and resulting in severe pain.

During menopause, the bones of the women tend to become weaker. This is due to the drop in the levels of female hormones i.e., estrogen. Women over the age of 45 are more likely to develop knee arthritis.

Being overweight or obese is a major risk factor for developing arthritis. The other contributory factors of knee arthritis especially in women include lack of exposure to sunlight, vitamin D deficiency, low levels of physical activity, and calcium in the body.

How To Treat Knee Arthritis?

Knee replacement surgery is the most common treatment for knee arthritis. The surgery comes in a variety of styles and is the most secure treatment option for the condition. Every year, thousands of patients undergo knee replacement surgeries which help them to live pain-free.

Knee replacement surgery could be performed in two ways such as - total knee replacement and partial knee replacement. The most performed surgery is total knee replacement.

Earlier during traditional surgery, muscles were opened and cut however with advancing technologies and robotics in orthopedics, we are now having a technique called minimally invasive technique (MIS) which is performed by making a small incision that doesn't involve cutting tendons or splitting muscles. The muscle doesn't get damaged by this technique, avoids excessive bleeding, and leads to faster recovery.

The most advanced is Robotic Knee Replacement with the help of this, we can now plan surgery in software, by measuring the correct size of the implantation, angle, depth, etc. This results in perfect and precise implantation; additionally, with the help of a computer, we can also determine the longevity of the implantation. The surgery is safe, and it prevents the damage of soft tissues, and comparatively less pain during post-operative physiotherapy. Since human touch is minimal during this surgery it reduces the chances of infections.

How Long Does The Recovery Take?

In traditional surgery, the recovery takes at least 2-3 months. However, in the Robotic and MIS technique, the recovery can take place in almost one month or even before if the patient remains careful, and take preventions against the risk factors.

Post-Surgery Care

Check for pain or swelling in the calf, as this can lead to clotting If you have a fever and pain, call the doctor right away Avoid bathing and putting water on the operative side until the doctor allows it Follow the doctor's instructions for exercise and preventive measures, such as avoiding climbing stairs and walking too much. Maintain a healthy body weight Allow for adequate sunlight exposure Consume a nutritious and well-balanced diet Do not walk on slippery surfaces and avoid falls to prevent fractures