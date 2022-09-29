KK, To Sidharth Shukla And Raju Srivastava, Heart Attacks Are Killing Young Indians: Here's How You Can Escape The Risk

Heart attacks, stroke and cardiac arrest are on the rise in India. Let's take a look at what are the warning signs and symptoms of heart disease and tips to keep this organ healthy and happy.

From famous Bollywood singer KK to actor Sidharth Shukla and comedian Raju Srivastava, one thread that is binding all these famous celebrities is that they lost their lives to heart problems at a very young age. In recent times, heart problems have seen a major spike across the globe. The disease which was more familiar for the aged people is now taking momentum in attacking youngsters as well. Singer KK died at the age of 53, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Sidharth Shukla, the Bigg Boss 13 fame, died at 40 following a cardiac arrest. Famous comedian Raju Srivastava died due to health complications post heart attack at the age of 58.

According to the World Health Organisation, our country accounts for at least one-fifth of the total 1.79 crore cardiovascular disease-related deaths taking place globally. This is majorly comprised of people who are young. This means more than 35 lakh deaths that are taking place in India are primarily due to heart problems.

This World Heart Day, the discussion over the rising number of heart-related diseases and ailments has gained momentum, especially when the youths of society are falling prey to the condition. It is not only important for everyone to understand the risk factors associated with this condition, but also one should know when it is the right time to visit a doctor, or how to prevent such conditions from getting triggered. Let's take a look at what are the warning signs and symptoms of heart disease and tips to keep this organ healthy and happy.

Signs of Heart Attack

One way that can help prevent these health dangers from taking place is by knowing the warning signs and symptoms. One of the most dangerous diseases that is killing several lives across the globe is related to heart problems. Sudden cardiac arrest, stroke, silent heart attack or heart failure, everything comes with a set of warning symptoms. If you are also not aware of the telltale signs and symptoms of any kind of heart disease, then take a quick look at the ones which are listed below. Also, note that sometimes, a heart attack can also come without any warning signs, it is therefore recommended to everyone that an annual health check-up is important to stay healthy and enjoy a disease-free life.

Change in heart rate Sweating profusely Chronic chest pain Feeling uneasiness, discomfort in the chest Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back Difficulty in breathing A sudden drop in energy Feeling weak, light-headed Extreme fatigue or tiredness Nausea and vomiting

Tips To Keep Heart Safe

There are many, actually a lot of changes that you can make in your daily life to keep the heart safe. Some of these can include:

Check your eating habits

It is very important to eat healthy, in order to stay healthy. Keeping your food choices non-spicy, and no-oily is not only good for your skin and hair, but they play an important role in keeping your heart happy. Eat more green leafy vegetables, add more fibers to your plate, and have heart whole grains, fatty fish and also include some nuts in your diet.

Keep Exercising

Exercising regularly not only helps you get rid of extra body fat, but it also keeps the heart healthy. Experts don't recommend strenuous workouts, but make sure to not sit back and stay active. Brisk walking, breathing exercises, slow running, and also performing certain yoga asanas are important for a healthy heart.

Quit Smoking

Smoking not only harms your lungs' health, but it also wreaks havoc inside your heart. Therefore, if you are a chain smoker, it is important to quit smoking.

Avoid Alcohol

Drinking alcohol in moderation is very much important. Alcohol is a dangerous element for your heart. Why? Excessive alcohol intake can lead to high blood pressure (hypertension), heart failure or stroke. It can also contribute majorly to cardiomyopathy, a disorder that affects the heart muscle. Drinking too much alcohol can also lead to obesity, which is one of the risk factors for all kinds of heart problems.

Keep Your Cholesterol And Blood Pressure Under Control

Make sure to not let your cholesterol and blood pressure go out of control. Both cholesterol levels and blood pressure can contribute majorly to your heart health.

Check Your Diabetes Levels

Diabetes is a major contributor to your poor heart health. Diabetic people are at three times higher risk of suffering a heart attack than non-diabetic individuals.

Manage Your Stress

Stress can harm you in many ways. Managing stress levels and getting regular health checkups done to understand the exact lipid profile status plays a very important role in diagnosing heart problems even when it is at the early stages.

According to the doctors, it is important to know and have knowledge about the signs and symptoms of heart ailments. Two of the most important signs are - chest pain and stomach ache (especially upper stomach). Also, if you ever notice stiffness or heaviness in the chest while doing regular activities such as brisk walking or climbing the stairs, make sure to be very mindful and visit a doctor immediately.