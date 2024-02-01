Kim Kardashian Gives An Update About 'Painful' Psoriasis Flareup

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

"Look at how much better it is," the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' (KUWTK) alum could be heard saying. The accompanying text read, "How annoying is the noise. Imagine sleeping like this on different parts of your body [sic]."

Kim Kardashian's struggle with psoriasis, a skin condition, is not new. The American media personality, reality TV star and entrepreneur keeps updating her fans and followers about her struggle with psoriasis, a journey that she has been on for years now. The flare ups happen every now and then, and the mother-of-four demonstrates her scars and patches without reservations.

Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share a closeup of a particularly-itchy and painful patch of psoriasis on her leg, a result of a flare up. Earlier this week, she shared new videos of her leg on which rashes, redness and scaliness were visible.

In one video, she showed her leg with a plastic wrap on it, underneath which she had applied a medicated cream for relief, leaving it overnight. She removed the wrapping to evenly-spread the cream, stating that the spot has already started disappearing.

In another Instagram video shared as a story, the 43-year-old -- who was diagnosed with it way back in 2011 -- stated, "My little heart-shaped psoriasis is still there, but...one night [of cream application and plastic wrapping] changes everything. The intense itching goes away. So, I have to do that twice a week. It sounds pretty crunchy..."

According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, psoriasis is an "immune-mediated disease"; it means that the body's immune system starts "overacting and causing problems". If you have psoriasis, your immune cells produce molecules that "set off the rapid production of skin cells". This is the reason why skin in people suffering from the disease is inflamed and scaly.

Symptoms of psoriasis

The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases states that while the symptoms vary from person-to-person, there are a few common ones:

Patches of thick, red skin with silvery-white scales that itch or burn -- typically seen on elbows, knees, scalp, trunk, palms, and soles of the feet.

Dry, cracked skin that itches or bleeds.

Thick, ridged, pitted nails.

Poor sleep quality.

Psoriasis may involve a combination of genetics and environmental factors. Many people who suffer from it have a family history of the disease, and researchers state there are some specific genes that contribute to its development; many of them play a role in the immune system function.

According to reports, Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner, too, has the same skin condition.