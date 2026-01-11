Kim Cattrall Talks About Daily Reality Of Handling Menopause At 69: 'Functioning On Three Hours Of Sleep'

'Sex and the City' star Kim Cattrall opens up about the daily reality of handling menopause as she tries to navigate life at 69. Cattrall is a household name in the film industry. Her blockbuster movies have made people sit on the edge of their seats in the cinema. Many have seen her transitioning on-screen from a young lady to a confident woman over the years. Now, the 69-year-old star is sharing rare updates about menopause to her fans, a phase that every woman undergoes and some find it difficult to cope with the changes.

Kim Cattrall Menopause Experience

In a recent interview with a leading media outlet, the 69-year-old actress said that of all the symptoms, insomnia affected her particularly and describe the period "really difficult." In her words, "It affected me in particular with insomnia, which went on for a long time. It was really difficult functioning on three hours of sleep. I went to my mom and asked, 'What was it like for you?' and she looked at me like she didn't really know what I was talking about. She said, 'I just got on with it.' She didn't want to talk about it. I was single at the time, so I did feel stranded, and that's when I decided to get informed."

Cattrall further explained that every individual experiences menopause differently. She shares, "You think that your sister's menopause is going to be like yours, or your mother's, or your aunt's, but that's just not the way it is. Yours is individual, and those challenges are there for you to prevent."

'Educate Yourself' Says ' Sex and The City'

Sharing words of encouragement to her fans and women sailing the same boat as her, 'Sex and The City' star says that educating yourself is a crucial step to manage menopause symptoms. Cattrall said, "I want to pass on the message that there's stuff out there available information that can help you understand your symptoms. So educate yourself. Try to find out what your menopause is like."

Talking about the experience, 69-year-old star says "patience" is the biggest lesson she learned. Cattrall said, "I think patience was really the thing that I learned from this whole experience. When I've been ill or not feeling great in the past, I've known what to do. But in this case, that was taken away, and you're not in charge. Patience is what you need to get through it and to understand it because it does unfold gradually."

All About Menopause

Menopause is a phase in woman's when her menstrual period completely stops and can no longer get pregnant. It is important to keep in mind that menopause is not a disease or disorder, but a normal part of ageing for women. Scientists outline that most women experience menopause between the age of 45 and 55 and the time leading up to menopause is called perimenopause. The menopausal transition brings various symptoms such as night sweats, insomnia, hot flashes, joint and muscle pain, discomfort during physical intimacy, difficulty in concentration or combination of all the symptoms.

