Killer Potholes In UP Caught On Camera: Doctor Explains How Driving On Bad Roads Can Damage Spine, Neck

Doctor Explains How Driving On Bad Roads Can Damage Spine, Neck

Potholes are not just fatal and cause deaths, they can be injurious to health in many other ways. Read on to know how driving on roads filled with potholes can be injurious to health.

The menaces of potholes in India are increasing on a daily basis. In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, the danger posed by potholes was caught on the camera. The incident happened when a resident of Ballia, Pravir Kumar, was speaking about the accidents caused by the potholes on the road in Uttar Pradesh. Just as when he was sharing the trouble one faces when travelling on such roads, an electric e-rickshaw behind him could be seen hitting a water-filled pothole and falling on its side.

In the video, Kumar could be heard saying that despite several attempts at urging intervention, the road has remained like this (completely damaged and full of potholes) for many years now. Kumar further added that such accidents happen almost 20 times a day.

Watch the video HERE:

In UP's Ballia, a reporter was talking to a commuter over poor quality of roads ridden with potholes. The commuter was explaining how accidents and E-rickshaws overturning is very frequent phenomenon. What happened at the end is something you should watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/PapyCIdb0v Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 14, 2022

Health Dangers Caused By Potholes

Potholes are not just fatal and cause deaths, they can be injurious to health in many other ways. According to the experts, driving in areas filled with potholes can cause acute hypertension besides other chronic problems. What actually happens when you drive on a road filled with potholes? The sudden, jarring impact, because of the vehicle hitting a pothole can cause a variety of suspension problems. This includes:

A compression fracture in the spine Severe bruises on the body can turn worse if not treated on time Severe back and neck pain Slip disc Knee injury Neck injury Backaches

Apart from the above-mentioned health complications, old-aged people who have existing bone problems such as Osteoporosis can suffer from major bone fractures, which are also known as - 'Wedge Comprehensive Fractures'. The sudden trouble created on the spine can also harm the lower neck, lower back and discs. And, over time, when these portions of the body face a loss of water (due to a sedentary lifestyle, constant travelling, etc.) the condition can deteriorate further.