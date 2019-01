Smoking and lung cancer are pronounced almost one after another and for good reasons. A recent study by the UK-based National Health Service (NHS) found that smoking cigarettes is one of the key risk factors behind this life threatening ailment. According to the findings of this study, this habit is responsible for over 85 per cent of all lung cancer cases. The NHS study also states that a person who smokes over 25 cigarettes per day is 25 per cent more likely to get lung cancer as compared to a non-smoker.

Apart from lung cancer, smoking is also associated with heart diseases, cervical cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cerebral stroke among various other serious health conditions. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise when data from Worldometers reveals that around 5 million people lost their lives due to smoking globally in 2018. Worldometers is a statistic tracking service that sources its data from big organisations such as the United Nations, World Health Organisation and others. So, it’s a no brainer that smoking is a habit that needs to be quashed. But it’s easier said than done, especially for people who are addicted to cigarettes. They face withdrawal syndrome, which is pretty tough to manage.

WHAT IS WITHDRAWAL SYNDROME ALL ABOUT?

When a heavy smoker tries to quit, his or her body takes a hit as the supply of nicotine, which is highly addictive, is suddenly cut off. The symptoms includes uncontrollable craving to smoke, insomnia, inability to concentrate and fatigue among others. Although these symptoms don’t last for a very long period, but their duration can vary from person to person.

HOW SHOULD ONE QUIT SMOKING?

True that withdrawal syndrome makes it tough for smokers to quit, but as they say, where there is a will, there is a way. Here there are some proven tricks, which, if followed, will help you give up smoking altogether.

Take charge of your stress levels

Stress is one of the most common driving factors behind cigarette addiction. So managing your stress levels is essential for smoking cessation. Getting adequate sleep and having a strong social circle that supports you during your hard times will go a long way in stress alleviation.

Go for nicotine replacement therapy (NRT)

This therapy offers nicotine in the form of gums, patches, sprays and inhalers while eliminating the intake of other harmful chemicals present in a tobacco-filled cigarette. According to a review by Cochrane Library, NRT increases the chances successful smoking cessation by 50 to 60 per cent. There are no major side effects of NRT, except for minor skin irritation.

Shift your focus

Distraction can be an effective measure if you want to quit smoking. Whenever you get the urge to go for a smoke, either at home or at work, shift your focus and engage yourself in activities that interest you. If you are in office, plug in the earphone and listen to music or go for a brief chit-chat session with a friendly colleague who doesn’t smoke. At home, you can pick up your favourite book , or start doing some household chores.

Lead an active life



Staying active can help in reducing your urge to smoke along with dealing with several withdrawal symptoms. When the craving for nicotine sets in, go out for a short walk or opt for a light exercise session. According to experts, a 15-minute walk every day outside, can prepare an individual to fight his or her smoking cravings.

Adapt healthy food habits



Are you someone who skips meals frequently? This is not a good habit any which way and even worse, if you are trying to quit smoking. Avoiding your meals may dip your blood glucose levels which, in turn, may trigger your urge to smoke. Also, up your fluid intake. It not only keeps the body hydrated, but also helps in eliminating the residual toxins from smoking.

Reduce alcohol intake



Drinking is known to increase your urge to light up the cigarette. A study published in the journal Nicotine & Tobacco Research, limiting alcohol can be an effective strategy towards curbing the tendency to smoke.

Practise deep breathing

During the initial phase of quitting, the urge to smoke is overpowering. Studies have shown that focussing on your breathing with closed eyes can ease the urge.

Opt for counselling sessions



If all your efforts don’t yield results, then seek help from a psychological counsellor or a lifestyle coach, who will help you deal with your cravings in an effective way. He or she can help you with smart strategies to nix the very triggers behind your desire to smoke after assessing your personality and life situations.