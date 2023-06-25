Kidney Transplant For End-Stage Renal Disease: Top 6 Myths That May Surprise You

The six prevalent misconceptions concerning kidney transplants debunked by Dr. Ganesh Mhetras, Consultant in Nephrology at Manipal Hospital in Kharadi, Pune, may surprise you.

In recent times, kidney-related problems are on a drastic rise among people of different age groups. Among these, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a significant health concern globally, including in India. According to data from the Indian Renal Registry, the prevalence of CKD in India is estimated to be around 800 per million population.

Diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and a family history of kidney disease contribute significantly to chronic kidney disease among Indians. Regarding treatment, kidney transplantation is a life-saving procedure that offers renewed hope for individuals with end-stage renal disease. However, there are several myths surrounding this procedure that can create misconceptions and misunderstandings. In this article, we examine some of the widespread misconceptions about kidney transplants, and Dr. Ganesh Mhetras, Consultant in Nephrology at Manipal Hospital in Kharadi, Pune, is here to assist us comprehend the facts. The doctor wants you to be aware of the following.

Myths And Facts About Kidney Transplantation

Here is a list of 6 common myths about kidney transplantation:

MYTH 2: As per Indian law only family members can donate. Unrelated cannot donate.

Fact: While family members are often willing donors, kidney transplantation is not limited to family donors. Non-related individuals, friends, and even generous strangers can donate a kidney. Compatibility is determined through various tests, including blood and tissue matching. Transplant centers prioritize compatibility and ensure the best possible match between the donor and recipient.

MYTH 3: Kidney transplantation is only possible from a living donor

Fact: While living donor kidney transplantation is common, kidney transplantation can also be done using organs from deceased donors. Deceased donor kidney transplantation involves receiving a kidney from a person who has recently passed away but had consented to organ donation. Both living and deceased donor kidneys have proven to be successful in kidney transplantation.

MYTH 4: A person on dialysis cannot have a kidney transplant

Fact: It is a common misconception that people who have been on dialysis for a long time cannot have a kidney transplant, However, one can still benefit from a transplant despite being on dialysis. The chances of better quality and quantity of life increase if the patient gets a transplant sooner.

MYTH 5: Kidney transplantation guarantees an immediate cure

Fact: Kidney transplantation is a treatment option for end-stage renal disease, but it is not a guaranteed cure. While the transplanted kidney can restore kidney function, patients will need to take lifelong immunosuppressive medications and follow a strict healthcare regimen. Regular monitoring, medication adherence, and a healthy lifestyle are essential to ensure the long-term success of the transplanted kidney.

MYTH 6: Kidney transplantation is only for the young and healthy

Fact: Age and overall health are considered during the evaluation process, but kidney transplantation is not limited to the young and healthy. Older adults and individuals with certain medical conditions can still be eligible for transplantation. The decision to proceed with transplantation takes into account various factors, including the patient's overall health, potential benefits, and risks.

Kidney transplantation is a safe, successful, and life-changing treatment option for end-stage renal disease patients. Despite the myths and misconceptions surrounding this procedure, it is important to remember that nothing is impossible when it comes to improving one's health.

