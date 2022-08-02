Diet High In Calcium And Potassium May Help Prevent Recurrent Kidney Stones

Patients with a history of kidney stone formation should eat more fruits and vegetables that are high in calcium and potassium.

Not drinking enough water, excess body weight, eating a diet high in protein and sodium are known risk factors for developing kidney stones. Addressing these risk factors can help prevent formation of kidney stones as well as recurrence of the condition. If you have had a kidney stone once, you are likely to have another one within five years the chance is 30 per cent as per researchers.

What can you do to prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones? Eating a diet high in calcium and potassium may help prevent formation of another kidney stone, according to a study by Mayo Clinic researchers.

The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, also stated that eating diet low in calcium and potassium, lower intake of fluids, as well as consumption of caffeine and phytate (an antioxidant compound found in whole grains and nuts) may increase risk of experiencing a first-time symptomatic kidney stone.

Eat These Foods To Prevent Recurrent Kidney Stones

To further study the impact of dietary changes in preventing recurrent stones, the researchers followed patients who had experienced a first-time symptomatic kidney stone. Most of them experienced recurrent stones within 4 years. In addition, they found lower levels of dietary calcium and potassium associated with the recurrence.

The researchers suggested that increasing the daily intake of calcium to 1,200 milligrams may help prevent first-time and recurrent kidney stones. However, they didn't mention the daily potassium intake level.

Nevertheless, they advised patients with a history of kidney stone formation to add more fruits and vegetables that are rich in calcium and potassium to their diets. Potassium-rich fruits include bananas, oranges, grapefruits, cantaloupes, honeydew melons and apricots. Vegetables high in calcium and potassium include potatoes, mushrooms, peas, cucumbers and zucchini.

Watch out for the symptoms of Kidney stones

You may not experience any symptoms until the stone starts to move around within the kidney or passes into the ureters. If it is lodged in the ureters, you may experience:

Severe pain on either side of your lower back

Pain that radiates to the lower abdomen and groin

Burning sensation while urinating

Blood in the urine

Cloudy or foul-smelling urine

Nausea or vomiting.

Fever and chills which indicate presence of an infection

Those with a family history of kidney stones should also be careful as they are at higher risk of developing stones.