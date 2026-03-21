Kidney Stones: Causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention tips to avoid serious kidney damage

#HumFitTohIndiaHit: Know what causes kidney stones, early symptoms to watch, effective treatments, and expert-backed prevention tips to reduce risk and protect long-term kidney health.

The kidneys are major organs that remove waste products of metabolism in the human body in a fluid form (urine). Urine contains waste products and excess absorbed minerals in dissolved form. When these minerals, instead of being dissolved in urine, aggregate into small particles and grow progressively, forming kidney stones. These small stones travel along the collecting and urinary tubes and cause severe abdominal pain called renal colic. If left untreated, they may lead to additional problems.

Some individuals are prone to developing recurrent kidney stones, the causes of which can be multi-factorial. It may be due to inherited metabolic diseases involving uric acid and oxalate metabolism, defects in urinary channels for sodium, potassium, and acid excretion, and abnormalities in kidney and urinary tract anatomy.

Sometimes, kidney stones may also occur due to infection with certain bacteria that can cause kidney stones in some susceptible patients. The tendency for stones also increases in those who have reduced fluid intake and work in hot climatic conditions with inadequate fluid intake. Some individuals who get dietary fat from daily dietary juicing and take a lot of protein and high salt intake are also reported to have recurrent kidney stones.

Kidney Stones: Temporary pain or damage

In an exclusive conversation with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Deepesh V, Consultant - Nephrology and Renal Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, said, "Kidney stones are painful when they pass from the kidneys into the collecting system, in which the urine moves along progressively narrow, long tubes called ureters and drains into the urinary bladder. When these solid particles (kidney stones) get stuck anywhere along the narrow tube, they cause obstruction to the flow of urine. This causes the tubes to swell and cause pain. This pain is called renal colic. This pain starts in the flank if the stone is stuck higher up, and as they move down, the pain comes down to the front of the abdomen into the groin. This is the typical loin-to-groin pain seen in renal colic."

Symptoms and complications of kidney stones

Some patients may have associated blood and urine or burning while passing urine, while others may get long-term kidney damage. These patients include those who have genetic conditions like hyperoxaluria, anatomical abnormalities of the urinary tract causing multiple kidney stones due to obstruction, and repeated urinary tract infection due to some urea-producing bacteria causing largestaghorn stones. In long-standing obstruction with less pain due to partial blockage, where the stone is not evacuated spontaneously or by surgery, it can lead to chronic kidney disease (CKD).

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Repeated stones blocking and damaging the kidneys

Repeated kidney stones, causing renal colic, cause the following.

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Patients tend to consume multiple pain medications to relieve the pain.

Due to repeated kidney stones and obstruction to the flow of urine, there can be back-pressure changes in the kidneys, which, if not addressed quickly, may lead to slowly decreasing kidney function.

There is also a higher risk of severe upper urinary infection due to stagnation of urine because of the obstruction by kidney stones. There will be a need for repeated instrumentation for the removal of stones.

All these causes can slowly reduce the function of the kidney due to the multiple injuries of the stone, causing episodes.

Kidney stones linked to chronic disease

Kidney disease caused by an untreated kidney stone is primarily associated with incomplete obstruction to the flow of urine. Because it is incomplete, the symptoms may slowly abate after the initial few days, and the patient may find that the pain is reduced slightly. This false sense of relief from pain allows long-term obstruction, causing back pressure changes to the kidney, which can, in turn, cause the kidney to lose its function over a period of time, resulting in chronic kidney disease.

Warning signs of recurring kidney stones

Urine can show plenty of pus, RBCs in the urine, and once they develop protein leak in the urine, it means the kidney has started reducing its function. The blood may show increasing blood urea, serum creatinine, and increased serum potassium compared to what it was when the disease first started. The ultrasound of the kidneys may reveal chronic obstruction with something called a hydro ureter on a process due to the obstructed urinary flow.

These warning signs can be followed by simple blood and urine tests for patients at risk of kidney stones and recurrence.

Who are at higher risk of kidney stones?

People with low water intake, high salt diets, metabolic disorders, or a family history of kidney stones are at a higher risk of kidney stones. People who have a family history of kidney stone disease are prone to developing kidney stones themselves. They may have genetic disorders like hyperoxaluria, dent disease, hypercalcuria, or defects in the urinary concentrating mechanism or other unknown causes. Similarly, hyperparathyroidism, certain medications, and metabolic disorders causing obesity or hyperlipidemia have a high risk of kidney stones. Other risk factors include high dietary consumption of processed food, high dietary salt intake, and juicing with high oxalate consumption. People working in warm environmental climatic conditions with inadequate consumption of fluids, with repeated dehydration, will have a high risk of kidney stones.

How are kidney stones diagnosed?

A combination of tests is typically used to diagnose kidney stones by doctors. The urine tests aid in the detection of infection, blood and excess minerals. Blood analysis may indicate the functionality of the kidneys and unnatural quantities of such substances as calcium or uric acid. Imaging tests like ultrasound, CT scans are also frequently conducted to identify the location, size and presence of the stones. Early detection is important in complicating the disease and prescribing the appropriate treatment method.

Early diagnosis prevents serious complications

Early identification of kidney stones and diagnosis of their cause can help cure in certain cases and prevent progression of kidney disease in some conditions, like in primary hyperoxilluria, and treatment of diseases of the parathyroid gland. Identifying urinary tract abnormalities and corrective surgical treatment will prevent recurrent urinary infections, which also reduces the risk of kidney stones. Treatment of obstructive renal calculi prevents loss of kidney function, as alluded to previously.

Treatment options for kidney stones

Treatment is dependent on the size, type, and location of the kidney stone. Small stones can be passed in case of more fluid consumption and pain management. Prescriptions of drugs that relax the ureter and facilitate the passage of the stones may be prescribed. In the case of bigger stones, medical surgery, including shock wave lithotripsy (reducing the size of the stone), uroscopy, or surgery might be needed. Intervention will prevent blockage and chronic kidney injuries.

Ways to prevent kidney stones

For the prevention of renal stones, doctors usually give a water prescription of at least 3 litres of fluid intake per day. This fluid intake must increase if there is excessive fluid loss due to profuse sweating or loose stools. The idea is to keep the urine light yellow at all times.

The patient is advised to consume less salt in the diet, less than 5 grams per day, with no added salt in the diet. Avoid processed food because it contains hidden salt. Avoid alcoholic beverages and colas as much as possible. Reduce consumption of animal proteins. Consume whole fruits or vegetables in salads. Avoid daily consumption of fruits and vegetables by juicing them because juicing of fruits and vegetables increases their oxalate absorption.

Treatment of some medical conditions, like parathyroid hypersecretion, hyperuricemia, and primary hyperoxilluria, prevent conditions for formation of new stones in some patients. Some patients may be prescribed medications to prevent kidney stone formation in the future. Avoiding repeated tract infections can also lessen your chances of developing kidney stones.

If the discomfort has subsided, it is advisable to ensure that the kidney stone has been completely removed and that it is not causing a blockage that can later injure the kidney. This is because an untreated obstruction might cause kidney damage. Kidney stones can cause terrible pain if not managed appropriately.

Diet tips to reduce kidney stone risk

Diet is very instrumental in the prevention and recurrence of kidney stones. The most significant step is to increase the volume of water. Lowering risk can be done by reducing the amount of salt and processed food. Restricting the presence of foods with high oxalate levels such as spinach, nuts and chocolate, can help individuals who develop some kind of stone. It is also important that one can maintain a balanced absorption of calcium using natural food sources since calcium deficiency can actually contribute to the risk of stones.

Lifestyle changes to prevent recurrence

Basic lifestyle changes would help in preventing kidney stones. It is important to drink plenty of fluids during the day and particularly in hot weather. Exercise allows the person to have a normal metabolism. Risk of recurrence can also be abated through not taking too much protein in consumption, weight management and underlying diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure. The regularity of these habits is important towards the longevity of the kidneys.

When to see a doctor for kidney stones?

Although the kidney stones are passed off in some cases, there are some symptoms that one should not overlook. Get medical care within one hour in case you have serious, chronic pain that is not relieved by medication, fever and chills (possibly because of infection) and nausea or vomiting, inability to urinate effectively, and the presence of colored urine. The issue of both cases taking longer to get treatment can lead to more complications involving kidney damage or severe infections.

Can kidney stones come back?

Yes, kidney stones are recurring conditions particularly among persons who have risk factors in their background either in genetics, diet or metabolic disorders. The rate of recurring is fairly great in the absence of preventive practice. That is why long-run monitoring, changes in lifestyle and in some instances medication are vital to eliminate the risks of occurrence of stones once more.

Stones will never be a temporary painful experience of kidney, and this may cause serious health complications when neglected. Kidney functioning can only be safeguarded by early diagnosis, correct treatment, and regular preventive measures. The risk can be greatly decreased by paying attention to the hydration, diet, and the warning signs and can guarantee much better health in the long-term.

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