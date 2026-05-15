Kidney stones can be prevented by drinking more water? Urologist says it’s not that simple

Can drinking more water really prevent kidney stones? Urologist explains why hydration alone is not enough and what else matters for prevention.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 15, 2026 8:37 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Vineet Malhotra

Kidney stones

Kidney stones are a very common health concern which can be quite painful and may be uncomfortable. Some people think that as long as they increase their water intake, they should be able to stop them. Healthy fluid intake is necessary, but more involved than the prevention of kidney stones, urologists say.

Kidney stones are solid pieces of mineral and salt that collect within the kidneys. These can occur if certain chemicals in the urine concentrate. If urination drains stones naturally of up to a small size, there may be no symptoms; bigger stones can lead to severe pain, vomiting, blood in the urine and problems urinating.

How drinking water helps prevent kidney stones?

According to Dr. Vineet Malhotra, Urologist & Andrology Specialist, VNA Hospital, "People are commonly given a "water prescription" to help prevent kidney stones due to the high risk of dehydration. Water helps to thin out the urine, which decreases the risk of minerals lining up and clumping together to form stones. Those who are not drinking sufficient fluids, particularly in warmer temperatures, are more likely to pass urine.Individuals who aren't getting adequate fluid, particularly in the summertime, are more likely to develop them."

"But, more water alone doesn't give the person enough protection from kidney stones. In addition, the kinds of food that a person consumes, family history, and underlying medical conditions and lifestyle habits are significant factors," the doctor added.

Different types of kidney stones

Kidney stones come in a variety of types, such as calcium oxalate stones, uric acid stones and cystine stones. There could be different causes for each type and possibly different ways to prevent the various conditions. For instance, those with ingested high salt diets might tend to lose more calcium through urine, have a greater risk of stones. Diet, too, such as eating too many of the following foods, can in part be responsible for stone formation: processed foods, red meat and sugary beverages.

Kidney stones

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Urologists too warn on using home remedies or internet suggestions solely. Some people can benefit from lemon water and other natural drinks, but there are no any assurances. If someone has reoccurring kidney stones, a proper medical examination should be conducted to determine the cause.

How much water should you drink?

The need is another important consideration of water intakes. Drinking a few extra glasses might not do the trick. Healthcare providers may recommend those to have plenty of liquids to produce clear or light yellow urine during the day. Needs may vary based on weather and activity level and with the health of the individual.

Making sure you stay hydrated is an important thing to take note, but prevention of kidney stones is a full lifestyle approach, experts say. More water consumption reduces the risk, but not for everyone it is a magic elixir.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individuals experiencing symptoms of kidney stones or recurrent urinary problems should consult a qualified healthcare professional or urologist for proper evaluation and care.