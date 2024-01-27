Kidney Stone Myths Vs Facts: 7 Misconceptions That Can Take A Dangerous Turn

Kidney Stone Myths Vs Facts: 7 Misconceptions That Can Take A Dangerous Turn

Kidney stones can be a painful and bothersome condition, and there are many misconceptions surrounding their treatment.

Kidney stone is a very painful condition. The symptoms of kidney may start of slow but if not detected on time, it can turn severe and really painful. Why does it happen? Kidney stones are caused when there is crystalline deposits in the organ. This happens when the urine contains very high levels of oxalate, calcium and other substances. With time, these deposits become solid masses called kidney stones. The available treatments for kidney stone are increased fluid intake, pain management, surgical removal and lithotripsy.

The main causes of kidney stones are:

Poor dietary choices Dehydration Drinking very less water for a prolonged time can cause this condition.

This condition is fairly common but even then, people know very little about it.

Common Myths Surrounding Kidney Stone

Here are some common myths that can be dangerous for you:

Myth: Beer Can Help With Kidney Stones

Beer does have diuretic properties but it cannot cure kidney stone. This is an outdated and wrong notion. Beer is after all an alcoholic beverage and it can cause more harm than good. It can cause liver damage, gastritis and other side effects on health. In order to flush out stones, you need to drink more water.

Myth: Eliminating Dairy Is The Solution

Contrary to popular belief, eliminating all dairy is not the solution. Calcium from milk and dairy is essential for various bodily functions. Moderation is key a daily intake of 300 to 400 ml of milk or its products is considered safe. Both low and excessive dietary calcium can contribute to stone formation.

Myth: Medicines Can Cure It

While some kidney stones can dissolve with medications, it's important to understand that this only applies to about 10% of cases. Stones vary in composition, shape, and response to medication. Size estimates may differ on sonography, leading to misconceptions about the effectiveness of medicines.

Myth: Kidney Stones Can Go Away Over Time

Contrary to the belief that all kidney stones require surgery, smaller stones (3-4 mm) can often be managed with medications and conservative approaches. Surgical intervention is reserved for cases where stones don't respond to other treatments or cause obstruction.

Myth: Kidney Stones And Gallbladder Stones Are The Same

Kidney stones and gallbladder stones are distinct conditions with different symptoms and treatments. Gallbladder stones cause pain in the upper right abdomen, while kidney stones cause flank pain, depending on the affected kidney.