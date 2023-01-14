Kidney Replacement Therapy: How Can It Help Provide A Better Prognosis?

If chronic kidney failure progresses to End stage kidney Disease, also called Stage 5 Chronic Kidney Disease, the patient requires kidney replacement treatment. When the kidneys have lost more than 85% of their ability to operate normally, the state is called end-stage renal disease, when the kidneys have lost around 90% of their ability to function normally.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) & End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD)

Three variables e-GFR App commonly used to determine kidney function uses age, gender and blood Creatinine level to determine GFR. GFR below 15 is stage 5 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), also called End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD). These patients are a candidate for kidney replacement treatment.

Suppose kidney replacement therapy is not done once someone reaches ESKD. In that case, the person may develop nausea, vomiting, breathing difficulties, water accumulation inside the lungs and other areas, drowsiness, fits, coma, high blood levels of potassium, retention of toxins and acids in the body and can be fatal.

AV Fistula is created by joining arterial blood of the arm with venous one by connecting them with the help of minor surgery. After approximately two months of surgery, the vein gets arterialized, and due to increased pressure, it becomes thicker and broader. Thick and wide veins are necessary for doing hemodialysis.

Dialysis Patients

Apart from these, dialysis patients must restrict fluid intake and avoid a high Potassium diet. Kidney transplant patients can have a near-everyday life as they don't have to spend time on dialysis and dietary restrictions are much less than patients on dialysis. In addition to the benefit of the quality of life in kidney transplant treatment over dialysis treatment, long-term survival is much better in transplant recipients than in those who stay on dialysis. The benefits of Kidney transplantation over dialysis are proved across all age groups for those candidates who are suitable for transplantation.

Although earlier people above 65 years of age were not encouraged to do Kidney transplantation, due to the advancement of medical management, now age is not a contraindication.

Deceased donor Kidneys, also known as cadaver Kidneys, is when a brain-dead patient's relatives consent to organ donation and kidney are removed and transplanted to recipients.

Although live-related kidney transplantation has a better outcome than deceased donor one, the effect of any transplantation in carefully selected cases is better than similarly matched patients who remain on dialysis.

In summary: Kidney replacement treatment is only needed for stage 5 chronic kidney disease (Failure) patients.