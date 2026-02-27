Kidney Health In Men vs Women: Differences In Kidney Stones, UTIs And Chronic Kidney Disease Risk

Men and women experience kidney diseases differently. Know how gender affects kidney stone risk, UTIs, and chronic kidney disease symptoms and prevention strategies.

Kidney issues are not the same for men and women. Kidney stones, infections, and chronic kidney disease are all affected by your gender. Even the rate at which the disease progresses can be affected. However, these differences can help people take better care of their kidneys at a younger age. Let us know from an expert in detail about the kidney health in men and women.

Kidney Stones: Why Men Are at Higher Risk?

According to Dr Vikas Agarwal, Director & HOD - Robotic Urology, Aakash Healthcare, "One of the biggest differences between men and women is the occurrence of kidney stones. Kidney stones are more common in men, especially between the ages of 30 and 50 years. This is because men tend to eat more salt, red meat, and protein. They also tend to drink less water. Women also get kidney stones, and the incidence is rising, but still, men are more prone to it. The simplest way to prevent it? Drink plenty of water."

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): More Common in Women

Next are urinary tract infections (UTIs). These are much more common in women. The reason is basic anatomy. Women have a shorter urinary passage, so bacteria can enter the bladder more easily. Men can get UTIs, but when they do, doctors usually look for another cause, such as prostate enlargement or blockage.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in Men and Women

When it comes to chronic kidney disease (CKD), the story is different. Studies show women may develop early-stage kidney disease slightly more often. However, men are more likely to progress to severe kidney failure. Hormones may be one reason. Research is still ongoing, but the difference is noticeable.

Pregnancy and Kidney Health Risks

Pregnancy is another condition that applies only to women. Preeclampsia, or high blood pressure during pregnancy, can impair kidney function. Although many women make a complete recovery, some may face a slightly increased risk of kidney trouble later in life.

Prostate Health and Kidney Problems in Men

"For men, the prostate gland becomes a consideration with age. An enlarged prostate can obstruct the flow of urine. If urine backs up, it can damage the kidneys over time because of the pressure. This is why men with weak urine flow, nighttime urination, or trouble starting the urine stream should visit a doctor," the doctor added.

Lifestyle Habits That Affect Kidney Health

Lifestyle habits also matter. In many populations, men are more likely to smoke or drink heavily, which harms kidney health. Women, especially after menopause, lose the protective effect of estrogen, which may increase their risk as they age.

One important thing to remember: kidney disease is often silent. There may be no pain or warning signs early on. Swelling, tiredness or changes in urine usually appear late.

Tips to Protect Your Kidneys

The bottom line is simple. Whether you are a man or a woman:

Drink enough water.

Control blood pressure and diabetes.

Reduce salt.

Avoid overusing painkillers.

Get regular check-ups.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.