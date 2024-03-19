Kidney Function: Can Too Much Protein Powder Consumption Lead To Kidney Damage?

Excess consumption of protein powders has detrimental impacts in your body starting from digestion problems to kidney damage. Read on to find out why.

Moderation is the key to healthy lifestyle. Excess amounts of anything is detrimental for us be it excess water, excess junk food, excess workout, etc. In a similar way, a new study points out that excess protein powders may be damaging for your health and especially for your kidneys. What do people take protein powders? Protein powders are a type of supplement which fitness freaks take before or after working out. There is a specific dosage of protein powders that you should follow. If you mess up the amount and take too much, it may have detrimental effects on your body. Protein powders are useful for weight loss, muscle repair after workout and building lean muscles. Let us understand how protein powders may actually impact kidney function.

Side Effect Of Protein Powder On Kidney Health

A recent study revealed that intake of excess protein powders without adequate hydration can lead to kidney problems. How? Protein is difficult to digest. Water is the only substance that can help digest and excrete it out of the body. But, if you do not drink enough water, the waste from the protein may start to accumulate in the body and eventually lead to many problems in the kidneys. There are multiple researchers that backs this claim.

Another study published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology also revealed that high protein amount can lead to kidney damage. When the waste in the body is too much, our kidney function will be impaired and therefore will be unable to flush it out of the body. Experts advice that people with already existing kidney problems and impaired kidney function should be extra careful before consuming protein powder.