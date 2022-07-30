How To Prevent Kidney Failure Through Regular Tests And Screenings?

Kidney function tests measure how efficiently the kidneys are clearing wastes from the body. Risk factors for kidney dysfunction include hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, elevated cholesterol or a family history of kidney disease. This panel may also be done when a person has signs and symptoms of kidney disease, though, in the early stage, no noticeable symptoms may be observed. Kidney function tests are helpful for general health screening, screening patients at risk of developing kidney disease and managing patients with known kidney disease.

Regular tests and screenings are an antidote to kidney failure prevalence in India.

The delicate nature of the kidney is not frequently discussed and often ignored. The kidneys act as a filtration system that helps to rid the body of toxins and waste products while ensuring that the proper fluid levels are maintained to support the health and proper functioning of the body's organs. However, over time individuals see a reduction in the functioning of the kidneys. For most, it can be attributed to natural ageing, but for others, it can be an accelerated decline in functioning owing to other underlying issues such as diabetes and hypertension. The latter case is termed Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and is often dangerous as it manifests late.

In the US, about 37 million people are affected by kidney disease, but 80 million adults are at risk of the disease- that's 1 in every three adults in the country. In the United Kingdom, there are 1.8 million people diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD). This speaks to the prevalence of kidney disease in America, Europe, and the rest of the world, including India, where it is fast becoming a crisis.

In 2020, India was estimated to have around 7.8 million people with chronic kidney disease. However, late detection of kidney disease and delayed hospital visits by patients due to the asymptomatic nature of most kidney diseases tend to make it a fatal disease (the sixth fastest-growing cause of death worldwide). Moreover, many people with kidney disease do not even detect it until it is in an advanced stage. Hence, Dr Saurabh Pokhariyal, Co-Founder, VitusCare Dialysis Centres, share a need to ensure regular tests and screenings to prevent kidney failure.

Entrenching Regular Kidney Tests And Screenings In India

Knowing the health of one's kidneys is the key to understanding how to protect them. Without early detection and management, this situation can deteriorate fast and cause the kidneys to stop functioning altogether.

Conditions like diabetes and hypertension are signals to look out for in preventing CKD. Around 50% of all cases of CKD occur in diabetic and hypertensive patients, according to multiple epidemiological studies conducted over the years. Hence, it is even more important that individuals with diabetes and hypertension undergo regular tests and screenings to ensure their kidney health. Diseases that are not known.

Kidney function can be tested easily by two elementary tests. The appearance of protein in the urine is an early marker of kidney dysfunction, and the rise in creatinine in the blood is the other test. These simple tests can be done as regularly as possible and more frequently for people with already mentioned risk factors.

Other signs include swollen ankles or feet, excessive weakness, tiredness, and reduced urine output. While these signs do not mean a person has kidney disease, they should not be dismissed without a proper test. Doctors often recommend a urine protein test and serum creatinine at 6-12 month intervals depending on the patient's risk factors and the stage of kidney disease. The kidney is a resilient organ; if dysfunction is detected early enough, it can be managed appropriately using the proper medication and lifestyle changes.

Towards A Model For Proper Detection Of Kidney Disease

A recent study on India, published in the National Library of Medicine, has shown that specific non-invasive prediction models for the detection of CKD can detect over 70% of persons with CKD in urban India, thereby reducing the number of people requiring additional serum and urine testing.

Nevertheless, as more and more home kits and portable devices for kidney tests continue to be designed and developed, nephrologists continue to call on everyone to take the health of their kidneys seriously and undergo regular examinations for early detection and early management of kidney disease.

