Kidney Failure Symptoms In Legs and Feet: 5 Warning Signs Your Kidneys Are Completely Damaged

Kidney Failure Symptoms In Legs And Feet

Kidney Failure Symptoms: Your kidneys play a vital role in removing waste and excess fluid from the body. When they begin to fail, problems don't just show up in blood tests they actually start to appear in the legs and feet regions of the body as well. Yes, you read that right! When the kidneys stop working, it can lead to excessive accumulation of water and fluid in the body, causing the muscles to look swollen and painful.

These symptoms are often overlooked or mistaken for minor issues, but recognising them early can be life-saving. In this article, we will discuss the top 5 warning signs in the legs and feet that may indicate kidney failure.

Kidney Failure Symptoms In Legs And Feet You Shouldn't Ignore

Is your renal health is in danger? Here are the top 5 warning signs that your body may send when the kidneys are not functioning properly:

Swollen Legs And Feet

Unusually swollen legs and feet can be caused due to excessive accumulation of fluid in the system. This happens when the kidneys stop working, leading to a problem in removing waste and excess fluid from the body. What actually happens? As per experts, when the kidneys are unable to remove excess sodium and fluid effectively, this excess fluid can build up in the tissues - leading to swelling and unusual pain/discomfort.

Pain In Legs And Feet

Unusual pain and discomfort in the legs and feet, especially at night, is a sign that the kidneys are not working or functioning properly. This primarily happens due to the excess accumulation of water and waste in the body.

Numbness or Tingling

Another warning sign of kidney failure is a numbness and tingling feeling in the legs and feet - that can strike at any time of the day when the kidneys are not working properly. Kidney failure can lead to a buildup of toxins in the blood, potentially causing nerve damage (uremia-related neuropathy). This often starts in the feet.

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)

People with kidney disease are more likely to experience restless legs syndrome, a condition marked by an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, especially during rest or at night.

Skin Changes and Discolouration

Kidney failure can affect circulation and mineral balance, leading to dry, itchy skin or changes in skin colour on the legs and feet.

Taking proper care of your kidneys is essential to maintain healthy renal function. Make sure to follow a healthy diet routine, and stay under the guidance of an expert to know if your health is on the right track.

