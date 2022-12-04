Kidney Failure and Then Total Organ Failure, How 30-Year-Old Man Died After Hair Transplant Went Wrong

In the initial stages, the man suffered painful swelling on his head, which later spread to other parts of his body and invited new health challenges.

Who doesn't like to have good hair, due to lifestyle choices and several other risk factors, young people are suffering from baldness these days. To treat the condition, there are many options available in the market. One of the go-to remedies for baldness these days is going for a hair transplant. 30-year-old Athar Rasheed might have thought the same for his hair thinning issues and went for a hair transplant to look handsome and get married. But little did he know that this would turn out to be the worst decision of his life.

In a saddening incident, a 30-year-old man died after his hair transplant procedure went wrong. According to the reports, Athar developed sepsis after undergoing a hair transplant at a clinic in Delhi last year. In the initial stages, the man suffered painful swelling on his head, which later spread to other parts of his body and invited new health challenges.

Speaking to the media, the man's mother said that the death of her child was too painful. "My son died a very painful death. His kidneys stopped functioning and then all his other organs collapsed," she said, breaking down. In a statement, the mother revealed that the last few hours were worst for the man. He developed black rashes and his face started bloating. The mother also added that the family of the deceased has filed a police complaint against the ones who had performed the procedure.

Hair Transplant: Know The Risks

Alopecia and baldness have become very common problems for many. The condition leaves the patient with patches of hair loss. However, among all the other options to keep the condition under control, a hair transplant is one of the most loved ones.

What does the hair transplant procedure involve? A hair transplantation procedure involves removing follicles from a dense area of hair, such as the back of the head, and then implanting them on the affected area of the scalp. Here is a list of all the side effects of hair transplant that one should be aware of:

Infection Pus formation around the surgery area Pain in the scalp, swelling, and irritation in the scalp Unusual bleeding

One should remember that it is important to get the transplant procedure done by a professional. It can get risky and turn fatal if not done properly.

