Patients who develop end stage kidney failure and start losing about 85 to 90 percent of their kidney function may need Hemodialysis or simply dialysis. It is a process of purifying the blood using a dialysis machine and an artificial kidney or a dialyzer. This can cause a number of unpleasant symptoms including restless leg syndrome depression muscle cramping and fatigue. According to a new study 20 to 30 minutes of aerobic exercise two to three times per week may help lessen such dialysis-related symptoms and make the patients feel better. The study was published in the Clinical Journal of