World Kidney Day: Death Rates Soar Among Children Due To Scarcity Of Organs

Kidney transplantation is often neglected among children because of the perception that the surgery is not possible in children. But that's not the case! Dr Kanav Anand explains it all.

The organ donation rate in India, which is recorded at 0.26 per million is pretty depressing. The major reason for this is the non-availability of organs, which is estimated to account for 500,000 deaths annually. The country on this score is way behind Spain (36 per million) and the US (26 per million). Most people believe that only adults die due to the non-availability of organs. A significant number of children are also victims, say healthcare experts shifting the focus to pediatric transplants.

On the occasion of World Kidney Day (10 March) Dr Kanav Anand, renowned Pediatric Nephrologist from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi said, "There is a general perception in society that organ transplantation is not possible in the case of children. This is especially so in the case of children needing kidney transplantation." But citing medical advancements, the doctor affirms that it is now possible to do a successful kidney transplant for any child who is above 3 years and weighing over 10 kilograms in India, although internationally it has been successfully tried even in the younger lot.

Renal Disease Treatment Have Drastically Improved

Successful renal transplantation is the optimal treatment for permanent kidney failure or end-stage renal disease. "But way back in the 1950s when the first renal transplantation took place, children experienced poorer patient and graft survival rates and were allowed to die due to renal failure. But medical science has made giant strides since the last 60 years," opines Dr Anand citing improved understanding of the human immune system that came about due to intense research and in-depth studies.

The common diseases that cause kidney failure in children are congenital structural disorders of the kidney and urinary tract, chronic glomerulonephritis, chronic interstitial nephritis, and a few hereditary disorders. "Studies show that renal transplants from living donors have better outcomes, and they are superior to those obtained from deceased donors," says Dr Anand.

More Awareness About Kidney Transplantation Is Required

The number of people waiting for organs is far higher than the number of people who come forward to donate organs. So, my message is loud and clear: we need awareness to protect your kidneys by making healthier lifestyle choices and by preventing or promptly managing health conditions that contribute to kidney damage.

Nowadays, blood type compatibility is no more an issue. "We now have ABO incompatible kidney transplant technique," opines Dr Anand who has hands-on experience in doing the procedure. This advancement has actually helped in decreasing the demand: supply ratio in relation to organ transplantation.

The doctor before signing off reminds us that kidney disease detected in early stages will result in timely initiation of strategies for retarding the progression of the disease. It will improve not only the quality of life but also decreases the financial load on the family.