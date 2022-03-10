World Kidney Day: Making The Right Choices Goes A Long Way In Maintaining Better Kidney Health

World Kidney Day: Bridge The Knowledge Gap For Better Kidney Health

The theme of this year's World Kidney Day is "Bridge the knowledge gap to better kidney care." Read on to know how you can achieve it.

Kidney health for all, as we enter the 21st century with a new set of challenges with covid and other illness, let us not forget the fact that chronic illnesses like kidney disease still kills far more people. Keeping this in mind the theme for world kidney day this year has been kept as "Bridge the knowledge gap to better kidney care."

As we know India is slowly becoming the Diabetic capital of the world. Diabetes along with it brings chronic illnesses like kidney disease. One out of 10 adults worldwide has kidney disease. By 2040 kidney disease is projected to be the 5th leading cause of death. Nephrologists alone will not be able to handle the enormous numbers of these patients. Keeping this in mind it is our responsibility to bridge the knowledge gap at the level of community, health care workers, and public health policymakers.

Healthy Diet And Lifestyle Is Good For Your Kidneys

At the level of community, we need to encourage people to adopt a healthy diet and lifestyle. Regular exercise, avoiding tobacco, healthy diet with correct nutrients can go a long way in maintaining the health and well-being of the community. Creating awareness about avoiding self-medication like pain killers and alternative medicines will prevent many cases of kidney damage.

Community-level health camps with simple tests like urine routines can help us unearth many cases of diabetic nephropathy and renal stones. At present, the waiting list for a deceased kidney transplant is more than 5 years. At the level of community, we can encourage people to donate their organs after death, which will help many kidney patients.

Steps For Healthcare Workers To Promote Kidney Health

At the level of health care workers, we need to involve as many nurses, dieticians, general practitioners as possible in the care of kidney patients. We need to involve our health care workers across the entire spectrum of kidney disease from prevention and early detection to its secondary and tertiary prevention and kidney failure care. Our health care workers can be trained to identify brain stem dead patients who can be potential kidney donors, thus saving many lives. Regular participation of healthcare workers in kidney workshops and seminars should be encouraged and subsidized to keep them abreast of the latest treatment and guidelines.

At the level of public health policymakers, we need to integrate the prevention of kidney disease in our national non-communicable disease program. Many of our villages still do not have access to clean water and we still have a huge burden of renal stone disease. Local governing bodies should put in all the effort to provide drinking water of correct hardness to prevent renal stone disease. Our government has significantly subsidized hemodialysis but we need a similar policy to promote peritoneal dialysis and renal transplant. Adequate funding should be allocated for research and adoption of newer modalities of treatment in dialysis and transplant

Hopefully, with this multipronged approach, we will be able to achieve our goal of KIDNEY HEALTH FOR ALL.

(The article is contributed by Dr Amjadkhan Pathan, Nephrologist at K. J. Somaiya Hospital & Research Center)