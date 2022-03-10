World Kidney Day 2022: Time To Close The Knowledge Gap To Better Kidney Care

Unfortunately, these high protein and low carbohydrates diet produce a very high quantity of nitrogenous wastes and acid load, forcing the kidney to work harder to eliminate them. This results in hyperfiltration injury of the kidney, leading to renal failure over time.

World Kidney Day is a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF. It is celebrated every year on the second Thursday in March, with an aim to give a perspective on the burden of kidney disease and bring awareness to the long-term consequences of this silent menace. The World Kidney Day Joint Steering Committee has declared 2022 to be the year of "Kidney Health for All". Specifically, it calls on all of us to work to bridge the knowledge gaps to better kidney care.

Each roughly the size of fist, kidneys are located deep in the abdomen, beneath the rib cage, plays a major role of keeping us healthy. The main function of kidneys is to remove toxins and excess water from blood. It also helps to control blood pressure, to produce red blood cells and to maintain bones health. With perfect control of salt (minerals such as sodium & potassium) and water in body, it maintains blood pressure.

Kidney diseases: Causes and symptoms

Depending on duration, kidney injury can be either acute or chronic. Most of the people fully recovers from acute kidney injury, but it can increase their risk of developing a chronic kidney disease later in life. An acute kidney injury is the temporary loss of kidney function lasting less than three months. It typically has a fast onset, in response to an injury or illness affecting the kidneys, dehydration, drugs, toxins, blockages of the kidney, severe heart & liver failure or many other factors. Some people will need a short course of dialysis to help their kidneys recover.

On the other hand, chronic kidney disease (CKD), also called as chronic renal failure, is characterized by progressive, irreversible damage and loss of function in the kidneys over the period of months & years. 1 out of 10 adult people worldwide have it, and if left untreated it can be deadly. Kidney disease related mortality continues to increase yearly and is projected to be the 5th leading cause of death by 2040.

Diabetes & hypertension are the most common culprits for CKD followed by recurrent urinary tract infection (pyelonephritis), renal stones, long-term use of certain medication, smoking, alcohol & obesity, autoimmune disorders, genetic diseases such as polycystic kidney diseases where kidney parenchyma is replaced by multiple fluid filled sacs.

The commonest symptoms of kidney disease are fatigue, poor appetite, muscle cramping, dry skin, puffiness around the eyes, swelling of feet, ankles, and frequent urination, especially late at night. Some of the more severe symptoms are chronic anaemia, nausea, vomiting, fluid retention, decreased urine output, and abnormalities in the electrolyte levels, including hyperkalaemia (high potassium levels). Chronic kidney disease can progress to end-stage kidney failure, which is fatal without renal replacement therapy either artificial filtering (i.e., dialysis) or a kidney transplant.

Diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases

Even before any symptoms appear, routine blood work up (e.g., complete blood count, serum creatinine, clood urea nitrogen, glomerular filtration rate (GFR), serum electrolytes, urine routine examination, microalbuminuria) can indicate that you might be in the early stages of chronic kidney disease. And the earlier it's detected, the easier it is to treat. If doctor suspects the onset of chronic kidney disease, they may request a variety of other tests, imaging tests like ultrasounds or CT scans can be done to assess the size, the structure, as well as evaluate the visible damage, stones. And in some cases, a kidney biopsy may be necessary, a small amount of tissue is taken with a needle and sent to the pathologist for further analysis which gives clue to the underlying cause of the chronic kidney disease.

Some forms of kidney diseases are treatable, treating the cause is key with aim to ease symptoms, reduce complications and slowing progression of kidney disease. For e.g., improved sugar control and diabetes, getting better blood pressure control, and reducing weight are often key interventions. In some cases, it may help restore some function of kidneys. The treatment for CKD and End stage kidney disease (ESKD) is dialysis and transplantation.

Kidney diseases are silent killers, largely affecting your quality of life. There are, however, several easy ways to reduce the risk of developing kidney disease such as keep fit and active, keep regular control of your blood sugar level, monitor your blood pressure, eat healthy and keep your weight in check, maintain a healthy fluid intake, do not smoke, do not take over-the-counter pills on a regular basis. Get your kidney function checked if you have one or more of the 'high risk' factors, such as if you are diabetic, hypertensive, obese, one of your parents or other family members suffers from kidney disease, etc.

Awareness of the causes of kidney disease and how it affects the quality of life, is essential in bridging the gap between diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease in India and worldwide.

The article is contributed by Dr. Sanjay Gohil, MD (Path), Consultant Pathologist, Head of Dept. Haematology & Doctor In-charge Transplant Immunology (HLA), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.