What started in Wuhan China as a minor infection took over the world by a storm. It upended our lives in more ways than one as it spread rapidly across countries last year. Coronavirus the virus that causes Covid-19 creeps into your system and can wreak havoc on your body. But some people are more susceptible to the infection than some – case in point patients suffering from chronic diseases like renal disease. People with kidney diseases who get dialysis done are more vulnerable to Covid. Explaining the urgency of the disease Dr Chandan Chaudhari Consultant Nephrologist Masina Hospital shared