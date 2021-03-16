What started in Wuhan, China as a minor infection took over the world by a storm. It upended our lives in more ways than one as it spread rapidly across countries last year. Coronavirus, the virus that causes Covid-19, creeps into your system and can wreak havoc on your body. But some people are more susceptible to the infection than some – case in point, patients suffering from chronic diseases like renal disease. People with kidney diseases who get dialysis done are more vulnerable to Covid. Explaining the urgency of the disease, Dr Chandan Chaudhari, Consultant Nephrologist, Masina Hospital shared the reason why there is an urgency for Dialysis patients to get vaccinated. Also Read - India recorded the highest COVID cases in 2021: Harshvardhan explains the reason

Why Dialysis Patients Should Get Vaccinated?

As we all have gone through a phase of lockdown, it is important to note that kidney patients who were on regular dialysis were never able to rigidly follow lockdown rules as going to the dialysis centre up to 3 times a week was mandatory and life-saving for them. This involved them moving out of their homes for several hours, multiple times a week, interacting with other dialysis patients and going back home and mingling with family members. Thus, increasing the risk of being infected. Given the relative risk of kidney patients to severe Covid infection, mere lockdown/isolation measures may not be effective in preventing the Covid infection in this set of population.

The second set of kidney patients would be post-transplant patients who are on immunosuppressant medication which serves as anti-rejection for organ grafts which further compromises their ability to fight off pathogens and makes them more susceptible to several kinds of atypical infections and viral infections than the general populace.

The key principle of ethical vaccine allocation must be that the vaccine is made available to patients at the highest risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, the Dialysis patients may not be physically fit enough to wait in the queues for vaccinations so it can be a good idea to provide them with vaccination at the dialysis department. We need to also note that dialysis facilities would be an ideal site for vulnerable kidney patients to be inoculated but it may not have facilities to safely store vaccines.

It is fair to say that the success of immunizing dialysis patients depends largely on the immune response of the patients on dialysis to vaccines. The ultimate goal is for the immune response to be durable.

In Conclusion

Therefore, we advocate such patients to get vaccinated really for two reasons. First and foremost, because it is the right thing to do for them as it will protect them. And secondly, it is the right thing for our society. Because when we get them protected, then they are less likely to be hospitalized, less likely to put extra pressure on the heaalth system. Although still a work in progress, there are already many people who have been vaccinated or are in the process of it, but we need the word to spread far and wide as there are people who still need to get vaccinated and are looking for the right advocacy.

(With Inputs from Dr Chandan Chaudhari, Consultant Nephrologist, Masina Hospital)