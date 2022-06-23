Kidney Infections And Joint Problems On The Rise During Monsoon: Doctors Explain Causes

Below are some expert tips to keep kidney and joint problems at bay during the monsoon season.

There is a spike in cases of orthopedics and kidney infections. The elderly population, ones who have undergone treatment for kidney problems or joint-related ailments need to take extra precautions during monsoon. Embrace a healthy lifestyle and keep renal and joint problems at bay during monsoon. We know that skin and digestive problems are common during monsoons, but doctors in India are reporting a spike in cases of kidney infections and joint issues during the rainy season. They have advised elderly population, especially those who have undergone treatment for kidney problems or joint-related ailments, to take extra precautions during monsoon. Below are some expert tips to keep renal and joint problems at bay during monsoons.

Sedentary lifestyle is blamed for the rise in renal and joint problems during monsoon. Many people are leading a sedentary lifestyle that includes long hours of sitting in the same position, wrong posture at the workplace, irregular eating habits, lack of exercise, late-night shifts, smoking, long hours in front of the computer, and this is making orthopedics and renal ailments a common occurrence during the rainy season, the experts said.

Monsoon can be harsh on your joints

Dr Ashish Suryavanshi, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Lokmanya Hospital, Pune, cautioned that monsoon can be harsh on the joints.

"Weather-related joint pain is commonly seen in patients with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and can negatively impact their hips, knees, elbows, shoulders, and hands. This pain can interfere with one's ability to do his/her daily activities. A majority of people encounter joint pain, muscle stiffness, and injury pain during the rainy season owing to sudden changes in the humidity levels, atmospheric pressure, sudden shift in the temperature, and precipitation. People with arthritis are more sensitive to the barometric changes," the doctor elaborated.

Monsoon can make you prone to kidney infections

Dr Rajan Kothari, Orthopedic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra, Pune, noted that the sudden change in the temperature can lower one's immunity, making him/her fall prey to infections.

"During the humid conditions in the rainy season, cleanliness and personal hygiene are important as not taking care can cause kidney infections, damage, and scarring. Kidney scarring can raise the risk of high blood pressure and impaired kidney function in later life. Malaria, leptospirosis, dengue, typhoid, acute gastroenteritis, hepatitis A, and hepatitis E are seen during the rainy season and can lead to renal inflammation which may further lead to kidney failure," he added.

How to keep your joints and kidneys heathy during monsoon

To keep your kidneys healthy, Dr Kothari recommends that we should drink enough water, take medication on time, eat a lot of seasonal fruits, and avoid holding urine for a long time.

To manage joint pain, exercise daily as regular physical activity can reduce joint pain but don't go overboard, said Dr Suryavanshi.

"Eat nutritious food, avoid junk, spicy, oily, and canned foods that can aggravate joint pain, stay hydrated to maintain the elasticity of joints, and take a warm bath to improve circulation and reduce joint pain," he added.