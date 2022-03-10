Ease The Symptoms Of Kidney Diseases With These Treatments

- Health A-Z
Kidneys play an important role in the proper functioning of our body and any damage to vital organs can affect the body's ability to clean your blood, filter extra water out of your blood, and help control your blood pressure. Kidney disease can also affect the production of red blood cells and vitamin D metabolism needed for bone health.
The absence of proper kidney function results in a build-up of waste products and fluid in our body which can cause swelling in your ankles, nausea, weakness, poor sleep, and shortness of breath. Without timely treatment, the damage can get worse and eventually, kidneys may stop working which can be life-threatening.
Healthy kidneys have an active role to remove waste from the blood, muscle activity, and exposure to chemicals or medications, maintain a balance of water and minerals in the blood, help manage blood pressure, prompt your body to make red blood cells and an active form of vitamin D needed for bone health and other things
Kidney diseases are differentiated into two types, acute and chronic. In the former, your kidneys stop working suddenly. The main causes are direct damage to the kidneys, insufficient blood flow or urine backed up in these vital organs. Whereas, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is defined when they do not work well for longer than 3 months. The most common culprits for CKD include diabetes (types 1 and 2) and high blood pressure, others being
Kidneys are very adaptable organs and usually compensate for some of the problems that can happen when you have kidney disease. So the symptoms of the disease usually do not show up until your disease is advanced. Some of the important symptoms of kidney disease include:
Some forms of kidney disease can be treated. The goal of kidney treatment is to ease symptoms and prevent the condition from getting worse and lessen complications. While there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, however, treatment may help restore some of your kidney function in some cases.
In end-stage kidney disease, they are not able to keep up with the waste on their own. In such cases, dialysis and kidney transplant are the only treatment options.
Dialysis is described as removal of waste and extra fluid from your body by using a machine when your kidneys can't do it anymore. While kidney transplant involves replacing your kidney with a healthy one from a live or deceased donor.
(The article is contributed by Dr Shailesh Kakade, Consultant Nephrologist, Jupiter Hospital, Pune)
