Ease The Symptoms Of Kidney Diseases With These Treatments

Kidney diseases are a prevalent cause of mortality around the world. Here's everything doctors want you to know about these diseases and how you can treat them.

Kidneys play an important role in the proper functioning of our body and any damage to vital organs can affect the body's ability to clean your blood, filter extra water out of your blood, and help control your blood pressure. Kidney disease can also affect the production of red blood cells and vitamin D metabolism needed for bone health.

The absence of proper kidney function results in a build-up of waste products and fluid in our body which can cause swelling in your ankles, nausea, weakness, poor sleep, and shortness of breath. Without timely treatment, the damage can get worse and eventually, kidneys may stop working which can be life-threatening.

Healthy kidneys have an active role to remove waste from the blood, muscle activity, and exposure to chemicals or medications, maintain a balance of water and minerals in the blood, help manage blood pressure, prompt your body to make red blood cells and an active form of vitamin D needed for bone health and other things

Causes Of Kidney Diseases

Kidney diseases are differentiated into two types, acute and chronic. In the former, your kidneys stop working suddenly. The main causes are direct damage to the kidneys, insufficient blood flow or urine backed up in these vital organs. Whereas, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is defined when they do not work well for longer than 3 months. The most common culprits for CKD include diabetes (types 1 and 2) and high blood pressure, others being

Immune system diseases

Long-term viral illnesses, such as HIV and AIDS, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C

Pyelonephritis is when a urinary tract infection is present within the kidneys and cause significant damage.

Inflammation in glomeruli (the tiny filters in your kidneys)

Polycystic kidney disease

Autoimmune diseases in which your immune system attacks your body

Acute kidney injury can also result from severe heart or liver failure

Drugs and toxins, for example; lead poisoning,

use of some medications over long periods including NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) and IV street drugs -- can permanently damage your kidneys

Symptoms You Should Look Out For

Kidneys are very adaptable organs and usually compensate for some of the problems that can happen when you have kidney disease. So the symptoms of the disease usually do not show up until your disease is advanced. Some of the important symptoms of kidney disease include:

loss of appetite,

nausea and vomiting,

high blood pressure,

weakness,

fatigue,

metallic taste in your mouth,

trouble thinking,

sleep issues,

swelling in your feet and ankles,

muscle twitches and cramps,

shortness of breath,

chest pain and itching

Treatment

Some forms of kidney disease can be treated. The goal of kidney treatment is to ease symptoms and prevent the condition from getting worse and lessen complications. While there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, however, treatment may help restore some of your kidney function in some cases.

In end-stage kidney disease, they are not able to keep up with the waste on their own. In such cases, dialysis and kidney transplant are the only treatment options.

Dialysis is described as removal of waste and extra fluid from your body by using a machine when your kidneys can't do it anymore. While kidney transplant involves replacing your kidney with a healthy one from a live or deceased donor.

In summation, while it may not be possible to completely control kidney disease in some cases as it could stem from autoimmune or other causes, however, adequate precaution can play a role to help prevent the disease. some of the preventive measures include avoiding taking too many pain relievers for a long time, staying away from smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, besides managing your medical conditions with your doctor's help.

(The article is contributed by Dr Shailesh Kakade, Consultant Nephrologist, Jupiter Hospital, Pune)