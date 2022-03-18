Early Morning Nausea, Itchy Skin And Other Symptoms Of Kidney Disease That You Should Not Ignore

Symptoms of a kidney issue are commonly overlooked or mistaken with other illnesses because of their non-specific nature.

Millions of people suffer from various sorts of kidney illness, and most of them are completely unaware of it. The reason why kidney disease is known as the "Silent Killer" because most patients do not notice any symptoms until the disease has progressed. People get their diabetes, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels checked on a regular basis, but they don't get a simple creatinine test in their blood to detect any undiagnosed kidney abnormalities.

According to Indus Health Plus checkup data, 16.8 per cent of the total tested people were having abnormalities in their kidney functions (namely serum creatinine). There are many warning indicators of a kidney issue, but they are commonly overlooked or mistaken with other illnesses (because of their non-specific nature). As a result, one must be extremely careful and should have confirmatory testing (including blood, urine, and imaging) performed as soon as any evidence of a kidney problem appears. One should consult a nephrologist to clear up any doubts. However, if you have hypertension, diabetes, obesity, or what is now known as metabolic syndrome, or coronary artery disease, and/or a family history of the same, or a family history of kidney failure, or if you are older than 60 years old, it is recommended that you have kidney tests done on a regular basis.

Early warning signs of kidney disease

While confirmatory testing is the only way to definitively diagnose kidney illness, here are some early warning indicators of kidney disease.

Early signs can be appearance of swelling over the ankles, feet, or legs: One will start to notice edema at these sites which pits on applying pressure and is termed as pitting edema. As the kidney function starts to fall, there is sodium retention which causes swelling in your shin and ankles. In short, any person noticing new-onset pedal edema should get an immediate check-up of his/her renal function from a nephrologist.

Weakness: Kidney illness is nearly always accompanied by early fatigability. This symptom becomes increasingly prevalent as renal failure advances. You may feel more fatigued or drained than usual and be unable to do more strenuous activities, necessitating more frequent rest. This is mostly due to toxins and impurities accumulating in the bloodstream as a result of poor kidney function. Because it is a non-specific symptom, it is frequently overlooked and under investigated.

Reduced appetite: As a result of the accumulation of toxins such as urea, creatinine, and acids, an individual's appetite is repressed. In addition, as kidney disease progresses, patients report a change in taste, which they characterize as metallic. If one experiences early satiety while eating very little during the day, it should raise red flags in one's mind, and one's renal function should be checked.

Early morning nausea and vomiting: Early morning nausea, which is often typically described as hitting the individual when he or she walks to the restroom in the morning to brush his or her teeth, is also one of the earliest indicators of poor renal function. It also contributes to the individual's lack of appetite. Multiple episodes of vomiting and complete loss of appetite are common in patients with end-stage renal failure.

Anemia: When a person's hemoglobin level drops, he or she may appear pale, even though there is no visible sign of blood loss from the body. It's one of the most common side effects of kidney illness. This can also lead to weakness and exhaustion. Low Erythropoietin levels (Erythropoietin is generated in the kidney), low iron levels, and toxin accumulation leading bone marrow suppression are only a few of the causes of anemia.

Changes in urine frequency: It is necessary to maintain a close eye on one's urine output. For example, urine flow may drop, or increased frequency of urination, particularly at night (termed as nocturia). It could be a warning sign that the kidney filtration units have been or are about to be damaged. In men, this can sometimes be an indication of a urinary tract infection or an enlarged prostate. As a result, any change in urine output (increase or decrease) should be reported to your nephrologist very once.

Blood in urine or foamy urine: The presence of protein in the urine is indicated by excessive frothiness in the urine (which should be negligible under normal circumstances). When the kidney's filtration function has been or is damaged, protein and blood cells start to leak into the urine. In addition to renal illness, blood in the urine might indicate tumors, kidney stones, or any form of infection. In addition, pus in the urine, accompanied with a fever or chills, might be an indication of a serious urinary tract infection. Any changes in the color, consistency, or type of urine should be reported as soon as possible to a renal expert.

Dry and itchy skin: Skin that is dry and itching is an indication of severe renal disease. When renal function fails, toxins tend to accumulate in the body, resulting in itchy, dry, and foul-smelling skin.

Backache or lower abdomen pain: Pain in the back, side, or below the ribs can indicate a kidney problem such as renal calculus or pyelonephritis. Lower abdominal pain can also be caused by a bladder infection or a ureter stone (the tube connecting the kidney and bladder). Such symptoms should not be overlooked and should be followed up with a routine imaging study such as an X-ray KUB or an Ultrasound Abdomen.

This article has been contributed by Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist and Joint Managing Director, Indus Health Plus.