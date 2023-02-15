Chronic Kidney Disease: Healthy Practices People Should Adopt To Prevent CKD

Uncontrolled sugar levels can lead to kidney damage

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a common problem, affecting nearly 10% of the general population. Here a nephrologist shares tips on how to keep CKD at bay.

With the rising trend of a sedentary lifestyle, long working hours and addiction to illicit habits, lifestyle diseases like chronic kidney disease (CKD) have become a common problem among the population. CKD is an irreversible disease and there's no specific curative treatment. It is also one the leading causes of death worldwide. Because of lack of awareness and knowledge about the condition, many people suffering from chronic kidney disease are often unaware until the disease reached its advanced stages.

People with diabetes, hypertension and obesity are at higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease. Prevention is better than cure, and following a healthy lifestyle is the best way to keep chronic kidney diseases at bay.

Dr. Vinod Kumar, Consultant, Nephrology & Renal Transplantation, Aster RV Hospital, shares some healthy practices people should adopt to prevent CKD. He advises:

Regularly monitor your sugar levels

People with diabetes must monitor their sugar levels regularly and try to keep their HbA1c value below 7. Uncontrolled sugar levels can lead to kidney damage. So, if you have diabetes, you need to strictly follow your diet, exercise, and anti-diabetic medications to prevent kidney damage.

Keep your blood pressure under control

If you are hypertensive, you need to monitor your blood pressure regularly and maintain it below 140/90- or 130/80-mm Hg to be precise. You also need to reduce your salt intake and regularly follow up with your doctor to keep a tab on your health and adjust to the medications.

Avoid Self-medication

Sometimes taking over-the-counter medications, especially painkillers, without consulting a medical practitioner can result in kidney damage. It is advisable to consult a doctor before taking any such medications and understand its impact on the kidneys.

Eat a healthy diet

People should follow a healthy diet and eat more foods rich in fiber, low in fat, whole grains, nuts, seeds, poultry, fish, fruits and vegetables. Drink plenty of fluids, at least 2 to 3 liters of water per day.

Exercise regularly

Regular moderate intensity exercise is good for your heart, kidneys and overall well-being. Try to do at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activities like brisk walking, cycling, and swimming for at least 5 days in a week.

Say not to smoking

Cigarette smoking can cause damage to the blood vessels, which can lead heart and kidney problems. So, if you smoke, quit it.

Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity is an independent risk factor for the development of kidney disease. If you're overweight or obese, work on reducing your weight. Do regular exercise and consider consulting a dietician who can guide you on a diet for weight reduction.

Go for regular health check-up

An annual health check-up is recommended for those above 40 years of age. If you have risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of kidney disease, it is advisable to have your kidneys screened every year.

