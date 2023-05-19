Chronic Interstitial Nephritis (Kidney Inflammation): Causes, Symptoms, Treatment Options

After 2 years of waiting, man suffering from Chronic Interstitial Nephritis finds a kidney donor.

Chronic Interstitial Nephritis can lead to permanent damage of the kidneys, necessitating dialysis or a kidney transplant.

A 45-year-old man who was suffering from Chronic Interstitial Nephritis (Kidney Inflammation) undergoes a successful kidney transplant on World Kidney Day in a hospital in Mumbai. The man had come all the way from Dubai was operated by a team headed by Dr. Puneet Bhuwania, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

The patient had been undergoing dialysis for four years and had registered 2 years back with the hospital for a kidney transplant. Since then, he had been waiting for a suitable donor. The man received the organ and underwent the surgery on World Kidney Day.

Talking to The HealthSite, Dr. Bhuwania explained the causes of Chronic Interstitial Nephritis, as well as its symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options.

Understand Interstitial Nephritis

Chronic Interstitial nephritis is a kidney disorder in which the spaces between the kidney tubules tend to get swollen (inflamed). Because of this, the kidneys won't be able to function the way they are required to. Interstitial nephritis can be seen in people of all age groups. One will have to be extremely careful and ensure he/she doesn't delay the treatment. Chronic Interstitial Nephritis develops over time owing to other health conditions.

Symptoms of Interstitial Nephritis

The symptoms of Interstitial Nephritis are itchiness, fatigue, appetite changes, nausea, vomiting, excessive urine, and breathing problems. This condition can be long-lasting and may worsen as time passes.

Diagnosis ofInterstitial Nephritis

The treating doctor will thoroughly examine you by looking at your medical history. You will be required to do kidney function tests, which are blood tests to detect kidney failure. Furthermore, you will be asked to do a kidney biopsy to check for inflammation. Ultrasonography, radionuclide scanning can be suggested by the doctor to confirm the diagnosis. These tests will allow the doctor to know about the inflammation in the kidneys. You will have to follow the guidelines given by the doctor only.

TreatmentofInterstitial Nephritis

You will be asked to stop taking the drug that is inviting the symptoms of this condition. Your doctor will check the blood pressure and prescribe medication to halt the progress of the infection. If your kidneys are permanently damaged, you will need dialysis or a kidney transplant.

Causes of Chronic Kidney disease

If the kidneys are damaged and are not functioning normally for more than 3 months, it's term chronic kidney disease.

According to Dr. Bhuwania, chronic kidney disease in children can be caused by congenital defects, urinary tract infections, and hereditary illnesses. In adults, diabetes and high blood pressure are major causes of chronic kidney disease.

He noted that children's CKD symptoms may not become apparent until the disease has gone to severe stages. However, early detection and treatment can assist in reversing and preventing additional kidney damage.

