Kidneys play an important role in your body's functions. The health of this organ is essential for overall well-being. It not only gets rid of the toxins that you accumulate on a regular basis but also filters your blood and neutralizes acids. Your kidneys also play a big role in the absorption of minerals by your body. Any illness or damage to your kidneys will have an effect on all other body functions. The danger here is that kidney damage is not immediately evident. It can kill silently and by the time you know that you have a problem it may already be too late.

There are many factors that can cause kidney damage. Underlying health conditions like uncontrolled blood sugar levels and hypertension are two main causes of kidney damage. Your lifestyle may also play a big role in this. So, you need to get your act together and try to boost your kidney health before it is too late. Here, we list a few common things that you do, which may put your kidneys at risk.

Holding your urine unnecessarily

Sometimes, if you are in the middle of something, you may hold your urine. If you do this once in a while, it is okay. But if this a habit, then you need to change this. When you hold your urine for too long and very frequently, it can lead to the build-up of kidney stones. It also puts excessive pressure on your bladder. Over time, this can lead to kidney failure. Go immediately when you feel the urge.

Excessive salt intake

This is one of the main causes of kidney damage. Too much salt can cause your blood pressure levels to rise and this has an adverse effect on your kidneys. So try to limit your salt intake and avoid adding extra salt to your plate when you sit down for a meal. This will go a long way in improving the health of this important organ.

Insufficient sleep

You need 8 to 20 hours of sleep every night. Less than this can have a negative effect on your overall health. Your body regenerates itself when you sleep. Your kidneys work hard during the day to keep you healthy and fit. When you sleep, it gives this organ a change to regenerate. So, you need to go to bed early and sleep well at night. If you suffer from insomnia, get help immediately. This will ensure that your kidneys function at their best capacity always.

Adding red meat to your diet

Red meat is bad for this organ because it increases the metabolic load on your kidneys. It has to work harder than normal. It also increases your blood pressure levels, which is again not good for this organ. Instead of red meat, try to include more plant-based protein in your diet. This is more healthy.