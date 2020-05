Prevention is always better than cure. But if you fail in preventing the diseases, then early detection will enable prompt treatment to prevent disease progression. Kidney disease is known as a silent killer as it usually gets diagnosed at an extremely late stage. Also Read - World Kidney Day 2020: Signs & symptoms of kidney disease you should not ignore

In addition to filtering waste products from the blood, kidneys also help in regulating blood pressure, electrolyte balance, and red blood cell production in the body. Several factors can impair kidney function and eventually lead to chronic kidney disease. Risk factors of chronic kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, smoking, obesity, family history, older age, etc. Also Read - Indians at higher risk of having kidney disease: Watch out for these signs and symptoms

Usually, chronic kidney disease may not become apparent until your kidneys are damaged badly. In the early stages of the disease, one may experience very few signs or symptoms. But people tend to overlook them. Below are 6 signs that you must not ignore: Also Read - Chronic kidney disease killing over 1mn people worldwide

Changes in the Urinary Function

A change in the amount and frequency of the urine you pass may be a sign that your kidneys are in danger. Other changes in your urinary function that may indicate kidney disease are:

Your urine colour becoming darker than usual

You feel the urge to urinate but unable to do so

You’re waking up frequently at night to pee

Excessive frothing in urine: It may result from leakage of protein in urine is a sign of damage to the filter of the kidneys.

Change in the odour of your urine

Difficulty Or Pain While Urinating

Difficulty or pain while emptying the bladder may be caused by a urinary tract infection. If it you have fever and back pain too, it is a possible sign that the infection has spread to your kidneys.

Blood In The Urine

If you notice blood in your urine, visit a doctor immediately. This is an early sign of kidney disease and you should not ignore it. Blood in urine may results from urinary infections or stones both of which can cause damage to the kidneys. Injury to the kidney filter, a condition known as glomerulonephritis, may also cause blood in your urine.

Swelling Or Oedema

If your kidneys are not functioning properly, wastes can build up in your body. Swelling of the feet, ankles, puffiness of the face and tightness of the hands can occur when the kidneys are unable to get rid of excess water and salts from the body. Watch out for these signs so that necessary treatment can be started.

Extreme Fatigue, Anaemia

Your kidneys produce a hormone called erythropoietin that helps red blood cells carry oxygen. If your kidney function is impaired, the levels of this hormone drop drastically. This causes anaemia which in turn leads to weakness and extreme fatigue.

Pain in the Lumbar Region

The kidneys are located in the back of your abdomen just below the ribs on each side. Pain in this region, which is called the lumbar region, may result from stone or kidney disease. If you feel severe and sudden pain in this region, which is accompanied by feeling of vomiting and occasional burning in urine, you should see a urologist.